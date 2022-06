Another major jail in the Chicago area is getting a polling place. Voting from jail is rare throughout the United States, but lawmakers in Illinois in recent years have paved the way for more detention facilities to offer in-person voting. Will County Detention Facility, which houses around 600 detainees, will be just the second jail in the state to open a polling place for primary and general elections, joining Cook County Jail in Chicago.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO