Pittsburgh, PA

'Madden Monday': Steelers promoting Omar Khan won't change the way the team operates

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Omar Khan is the new general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers promoted vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan to be the franchise’s new general manager.

It’s a move that surprised some because Khan doesn’t have much player scouting or development experience. He’s known more for his acumen on the business side and for managing the salary cap.

During this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden of TribLIVE and 105.9 The X said that he’s not concerned about Khan’s background, mainly because he just sees the promotion of Khan as further funneling of roster authority to head coach Mike Tomlin anyway.

“I have no problem with it,” Madden said of the promotion. “It’s still a situation when the coach has final say. So I really don’t think it is going to change the way they operate at all. Literally, not at all.”

The Steelers don’t want it to look that way, but Madden isn’t buying any such spin from the organization.

“At (Khan’s) introductory press conference, they made it out that he was also going to be in with the football decisions. But I just don’t believe that,” Madden said. “I think that was designed to make it look like he has more responsibility than he does. Like a legitimate general manager. I think his input in football will be minimal.”

So why bother promoting Khan then? If they wanted a stronger, outside voice, why not hire Philadelphia’s Andy Weidl — who eventually came to the Steelers as the assistant general manager anyway?

“I think they just wanted to promote him and give him his just desserts after his long service and just termed it in a way that would make him look good. Everybody is comfortable, but what’s the difference? They know what’s going on,” Madden said, referring to the consolidation of power onto Tomlin’s desk.

As for the quarterback battle, Madden has thoughts there as well.

“I think (Mitch) Trubisky is going to start the season,” Madden said. “I’ve come to the conclusion that because the start of their schedule is so hard, that they will serve up Trubisky — not as a sacrificial lamb — but just to kind of grease the skids where (Kenny) Pickett can come in with minimal pressure and more time in practice with the offense in practice under his belt.”

One thing Madden did point out, though, is that it may be hard for Pickett to then get enough reps with the top offensive unit as a backup. But that is just something he will have to overcome.

“He has played 49 games at Pitt. That should be enough. He should be ready,” Madden said.

Also in the podcast, Madden and I talk about the Penguins’ offseason, Liverpool’s loss, Steph Curry’s place among the all-time NBA greats and the state of the NHL playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Football
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Goes Viral Before The Match

In just a few hours, arguably the best four quarterbacks in the NFL right now will do battle on the field - just a different field. Instead of settling their differences on the gridiron, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Tried to Get Stephon Tuitt Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped Stephon Tuitt returned for the 2022 season, but they also understood there was a chance he wasn't playing again. "It was kind of a surprise to me. We all kind of knew one way or another," teammate Isaiahh Loudermilk said. "I'm just happy that he made a good choice for himself and his family. I'm definitely going to miss him, I know the guys are going to miss him."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
