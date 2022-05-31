'Madden Monday': Steelers promoting Omar Khan won't change the way the team operates

Omar Khan is the new general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers. AP

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers promoted vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan to be the franchise’s new general manager.

It’s a move that surprised some because Khan doesn’t have much player scouting or development experience. He’s known more for his acumen on the business side and for managing the salary cap.

During this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden of TribLIVE and 105.9 The X said that he’s not concerned about Khan’s background, mainly because he just sees the promotion of Khan as further funneling of roster authority to head coach Mike Tomlin anyway.

“I have no problem with it,” Madden said of the promotion. “It’s still a situation when the coach has final say. So I really don’t think it is going to change the way they operate at all. Literally, not at all.”

The Steelers don’t want it to look that way, but Madden isn’t buying any such spin from the organization.

“At (Khan’s) introductory press conference, they made it out that he was also going to be in with the football decisions. But I just don’t believe that,” Madden said. “I think that was designed to make it look like he has more responsibility than he does. Like a legitimate general manager. I think his input in football will be minimal.”

So why bother promoting Khan then? If they wanted a stronger, outside voice, why not hire Philadelphia’s Andy Weidl — who eventually came to the Steelers as the assistant general manager anyway?

“I think they just wanted to promote him and give him his just desserts after his long service and just termed it in a way that would make him look good. Everybody is comfortable, but what’s the difference? They know what’s going on,” Madden said, referring to the consolidation of power onto Tomlin’s desk.

As for the quarterback battle, Madden has thoughts there as well.

“I think (Mitch) Trubisky is going to start the season,” Madden said. “I’ve come to the conclusion that because the start of their schedule is so hard, that they will serve up Trubisky — not as a sacrificial lamb — but just to kind of grease the skids where (Kenny) Pickett can come in with minimal pressure and more time in practice with the offense in practice under his belt.”

One thing Madden did point out, though, is that it may be hard for Pickett to then get enough reps with the top offensive unit as a backup. But that is just something he will have to overcome.

“He has played 49 games at Pitt. That should be enough. He should be ready,” Madden said.

Also in the podcast, Madden and I talk about the Penguins’ offseason, Liverpool’s loss, Steph Curry’s place among the all-time NBA greats and the state of the NHL playoffs.