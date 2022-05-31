Some Baltimore schools to close or dismiss early Tuesday due to forecast high temperatures

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents of this week’s shifted trash, recycling, and yard materials collection schedule due to the Memorial Day holiday. All trash, recycling, and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after the Memorial Day holiday will shift and be made one day later this week. For addresses on a twice-per-week trash schedule, the first trash …
