Some Baltimore schools to close or dismiss early Tuesday due to forecast high temperatures

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBAL) Some Baltimore City schools will close or dismiss early Tuesday due to forecasted hot...

Maryland Weather: Tracking Severe Storms Across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Alert Day is underway for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somerset and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Maryland until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central Maryland and parts of western Maryland was canceled at 7 p.m. SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for most of Maryland until 9PM. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds & hail up to nickel-size will develop this...
Baltimore City Public Schools student dies while on field trip in Cecil County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools student died Tuesday while on a field trip in Cecil County, the school system said. Andre Riley, a spokesman for the school system, said the seventh-grade student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School had a medical emergency while attending a field trip at NorthBay Adventure Camp in Northeast.
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Tuesday in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County. A Code Orange means that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly. The service recommends those groups to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during the alert. Tuesday is also expected to be hotter and more humid than Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel even hotter due to humidity. Our Wednesday will continue that warm trend with partly sunny, hot and humid weather and temperatures in the 90s. Exactly how hot that day will be depends on a cold front, which will also decide if we see a shower or thunderstorm.
Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
Baltimore City Schools Without Air Conditioning Will Release Early Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Tuesday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said Monday. The district currently has 24 schools without air conditioning, including schools with air conditioning under repair, and one school with buildings not owned by the district. The following schools will release at noon Tuesday: Baltimore City College Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove City Springs Elementary/Middle School Collington Square Elementary/Middle School Cross Country Elementary/Middle School Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School Furley Elementary School Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School Johnston Square Elementary School Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC National Academy Foundation New...
Baltimore County Schools Announce Series Of June Job Fairs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From teachers, to cafeteria workers, to bus drivers, to school nurses, Baltimore County Public Schools has plenty of job openings. The district is looking to fill them this month through a series of job fairs and recruitment sessions over June. The recruitment events vary in time and location and include both virtual and in-person events. Here is the schedule, as provided by BCPS: School Nurses Virtual Job Fair Monday, June 6, at 4 – 6 p.m. A virtual job fair for prospective school nurses. Representatives from BCPS Health Services will be available to answer questions about the position. Human Resources representatives will...
#Wbal
Gravity Main Break Causes Wastewater Overflow In Glen Burnie

A break in a 12-inch gravity sewer main caused a 10,800 gallon sanitary sewer overflow today in Glen Burnie. The overflow entered a tributary of Marley Creek near Norman Road. Bureau of Utility Operations Sewer Line Repair crews repaired an eight foot section of the main. Signs alerting the community...
National Weather Service Confirms 2 Tornadoes Touched Down Friday In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday two tornadoes touched down as part of the storm system that swept across Maryland on Friday. An EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 mph touched down near the St. Mary’s and Charles County line around the area of Route 5 and Route 231 around 8:32 p.m. Friday. The storm tracked along the Charlotte Hall area to near Benedict with a path 4.16 miles long and around 100 yards wide. The damage started along Bach Drive where a few trees were knocked down and one tree snapped about midway up. The tornado caused more concentrated damage...
Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents of this week’s shifted trash, recycling, and yard materials collection schedule due to the Memorial Day holiday. All trash, recycling, and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after the Memorial Day holiday will shift and be made one day later this week. For addresses on a twice-per-week trash schedule, the first trash … Continue reading "Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday" The post Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Sewer Main Break In Glen Burnie Sends 10,800 Gallons Of Wastewater Into Marley Creek, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued a recreational water quality alert Thursday after a sewer main break lead to contamination of a Glen Burnie creek. Officials said a break in a 12-inch gravity sewer main caused a 10,800-gallon sanitary sewer overflow Thursday in Glen Burnie, and the overflow entered a tributary of Marley Creek near Norman Road. Repair crews have fixed an eight-foot section of the main, but signs alerting the community have been posted and the area has been cleaned and limed, officials said. Anyone in contact with the affected area are advised to immediately wash well with soap and warm water. Clothes should also be washed. The Maryland Department of Environment and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health have been notified, officials said.
Baltimore County Man, 65, Marks Maryland’s First Heat-Related Death Of 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man who died recently in Baltimore County marks Maryland’s first heat-related death this year, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday. Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health with the Maryland Department of Health, said the man’s tragic death demonstrates the perils posed by heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. “Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease,” Dr. Chan said. The Department of Health’s advisory comes as Maryland has grappled with...
The Prime Rib, a longstanding Mount Vernon steakhouse, will stay put for now

The Prime Rib, once rumored to be moving from its home of 57 years in Mount Vernon to the Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore, will stay put for now. The venerable steakhouse has pulled out of lease negotiations for a space at Cross Keys, according to Arsh Mirmiran, a principal at Caves Valley Partners, the development firm charged with revitalizing the retail and office center.
MD Department of Environment issues air quality alert

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of the Environment announced an air quality alert for Tuesday, May 31st. According to the alert, the code orange was issued for the Baltimore Metro region and means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution...
Tornado Confirmed Friday Afternoon in Olney

Earlier today we reported on damage at a few Olney homes due to the storms that included Tornado Warnings that came through Friday afternoon. It has been confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in various parts of Olney. Additional information can be seen below, courtesy of the National Weather Service via Iowa State University.
