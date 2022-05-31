ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkmont, AL

Elkmont Community Fest to be held this weekend

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — A family-friendly community event is set to begin this weekend in downtown Elkmont, city officials say.

The Elkmont Community Fest is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Several food trucks will be on site, along with plenty of activities for kids – like bouncy houses and train rides, all sponsored by local businesses.

There will also be a cruise-in, where all registered cars will be entered to win a $25 prize every half hour. Cars can be registered at the event in the Elkmont Methodist Church parking lot.

Music throughout the night will feature local artists, starting with Daniel Jones at 4 p.m., Will Stutts at 5:30 and Lesley Garris at 7. Those running the event say the start times for artists are tentative.

