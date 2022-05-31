ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

San Gabriel man finally gets high school diploma 60 years after missing exam needed to graduate

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — A 78-year-old San Gabriel man has a lot to celebrate. After missing out on his...

LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vigourtimes.com

Fullerton man drowns at El Dorado Park in Long Beach on Memorial Day – Orange County Register

A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
2urbangirls.com

Dominguez High School Teacher named Compton Unified’s Teacher of the Year

COMPTON – Fresh from her Reed College graduation, Catherine Borek came to Dominguez High School in 1996 with the Teach for America program. She taught 9th grade English, loved it, and realized this was her home. In 1999, Borek reestablished the long-defunct drama program. In Drama, Borek saw the...
Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Mater Dei High School closes campus after credible threat

Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school."We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two SoCal Schools Affected by Threats

Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Mountain lion enters high school classroom in Peninsula

PESCADERO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. KRON4 spoke to the superintendent of the school district who said the cat likely entered the classroom before school started and there were no students in the classroom at the […]
CBS LA

Crews engage house fire in San Marino

Fire crews were engaged with a house fire in San Marino early Thursday morning.Both Pasadena Fire Department and San Marino Fire Department crews were on the scene of the blaze, which was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. on E. California Boulevard. With Sky2 over the scene, large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the damaged roof of the home. A cause of the fire was not immediately known. 
SAN MARINO, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Doctor dies of heart attack in Will Rogers park

Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

With the Angel Stadium deal dead, what will Arte Moreno do next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
ANAHEIM, CA
Long Beach Post

Second person arrested in connection to February slaying of Signal Hill man near Poly High School, police say

Jalen Jackson, 19, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder following an investigation that led detectives to believe he was the gunman who shot 31-year-old Nashon Wall on Feb. 2. The post Second person arrested in connection to February slaying of Signal Hill man near Poly High School, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed by Metrolink Train

VAN NUYS – Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the Van Nuys area. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations, and involved Metrolink train 100 on the Ventura County Line, which was en route from Moorpark to Los Angeles, according to Scott Johnson of Metrolink.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Drowning victim at El Dorado Parks identified by coroner

Long Beach, California – The man who was pulled out of one of the lakes at El Dorado Parks after an apparent drowning on Monday has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. The coroner identified the victim as 79-year-old Perlito Lao from Fullerton. According...

