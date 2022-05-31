ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces seize half of city

By YURAS KARMANAU and ELENA BECATOROS
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces in a “frenzied push” have seized half of Sievierodonetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region, the mayor said Tuesday. “The city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Daily Mail

Putin's latest battlefield humiliation: Ukraine thwarts Russian battalion's river-crossing and destroys at least 58 vehicles inflicting heavy casualties as Donbas offensive stalls and Kyiv's troops counter-attack

Russia has suffered yet another battlefield humiliation after Ukraine successfully thwarted its attempt to cross a river in Donbas, destroying dozens of vehicles and inflicting heavy casualties. Satellite images lay bare the scale of the failure with the remains of two pontoon bridges drifting in the Donets River at Bilohorivka,...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mayor#Politics Local#Russian#Sloviansk#Ap#Ukrainian#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

‘We Lost the City’: Russian Forces Capture Town in Ukraine With Crucial Feature

Russian forces have reportedly taken full control of a key town in Donbas, representing a significant strategic setback for Ukrainian resistance. Lyman, which is where an important railway junction is located, is believed to have fallen into the hands of invading Russian soldiers. “According to unverified data, we lost the city of Lyman,” Oleksiy Arestovych, a top adviser to President Zelensky, said in televised comments. “The Russian army captured it. And the way it captured [the city] shows that there are very talented commanders who organized the operation correctly. And this shows the growing level of operational management and tactical skills of the Russian army.” Following Arestovych’s remarks, pro-Russian separatists boasted they had taken control of the town on their Telegram channel.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian forces edge closer to encircling Ukraine troops in east

KYIV/SVITLODARSK, Ukraine, May 26 (Reuters) - Advancing Russian forces came closer to surrounding Ukrainian troops in the east, briefly seizing positions on the last highway out of a crucial pair of Ukrainian-held cities before being beaten back, a Ukrainian official said on Thursday. Three months into its invasion of Ukraine,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy