ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vandalism at reporters’ homes in MA, NH investigated

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spongy moth is already defoliating trees in neighborhoods and forests. New York landmarks were lit red,...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy