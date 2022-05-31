ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Evidence for 4e charge of Cooper quartets in a biased multi-terminal graphene-based Josephson junction

By Ko-Fan Huang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Josephson junction (JJ) at zero bias, Cooper pairs are transported between two superconducting contacts via the Andreev bound states (ABSs) formed in the Josephson channel. Extending JJs to multiple superconducting contacts, the ABSs in the Josephson channel can coherently hybridize Cooper pairs among different superconducting electrodes. Biasing three-terminal JJs...

