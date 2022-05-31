ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potts model solver based on hybrid physical and digital architecture

By Kensuke Inaba
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Potts model describes Ising-model-like interacting spin systems with multivalued spin components, and ground-state search problems of the Potts model can be efficiently mapped onto various integer optimization problems thanks to the rich expression of the multivalued spins. Here, we demonstrate a solver of this model based on hybrid computation using...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Quantum coherence on selectivity and transport of ion channels

Recently, it has been suggested that ion channel selectivity filter may exhibit quantum coherence, which may be appropriate to explain ion selection and conduction processes. Potassium channels play a vital role in many physiological processes. One of their main physiological functions is the efficient and highly selective transfer of K+ ions through the membranes into the cells. To do this, ion channels must be highly selective, allowing only certain ions to pass through the membrane, while preventing the others. The present research is an attempt to investigate the relationship between hopping rate and maintaining coherence in ion channels. Using the Lindblad equation to describe a three-level system, the results in different quantum regimes are examined. We studied the distillable coherence and the second order coherence function of the system. The oscillation of distillable coherence from zero, after the decoherence time, and also the behavior of the coherence function clearly show the point that the system is coherent in ion channels with high throughput rates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

RAISING is a high-performance method for identifying random transgene integration sites

Both natural viral infections and therapeutic interventions using viral vectors pose significant risks of malignant transformation. Monitoring for clonal expansion of infected cells is important for detecting cancer. Here we developed a novel method of tracking clonality via the detection of transgene integration sites. RAISING (Rapid Amplification of Integration Sites without Interference by Genomic DNA contamination) is a sensitive, inexpensive alternative to established methods. Its compatibility with Sanger sequencing combined with our CLOVA (Clonality Value) software is critical for those without access to expensive high throughput sequencing. We analyzed samples from 688 individuals infected with the retrovirus HTLV-1, which causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) to model our method. We defined a clonality value identifying ATL patients with 100% sensitivity and 94.8% specificity, and our longitudinal analysis also demonstrates the usefulness of ATL risk assessment. Future studies will confirm the broad applicability of our technology, especially in the emerging gene therapy sector.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Accumulation and control of spin waves in magnonic dielectric microresonators by a comb of ultrashort laser pulses

Spin waves in magnetic microresonators are at the core of modern magnonics. Here we demonstrate a new method of tunable excitation of different spin wave modes in magnetic microdisks by using a train of laser pulses coming at a repetition rate higher than the decay rate of spin precession. The microdisks are etched in a transparent bismuth iron garnet film and the light pulses influence the spins nonthermally through the inverse Faraday effect. The high repetition rate of the laser stimulus of 10Â GHz establishes an interplay between the spin wave resonances in the frequency and momentum domains. As a result, scanning of the focused laser spot near the disk boarder changes interference pattern of the magnons and leads to a resonant dependence of the spin wave amplitude on the external magnetic field. Apart from that, we achieved a switching between volume and surface spin waves by a small variation of the external magnetic field.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

Lasers could cut lifespan of nuclear waste from “a million years to 30 minutes,” says Nobel laureate

Whatever one thinks of nuclear energy, the process results in tons of radioactive, toxic waste no one quite knows what to do with. As a result, it’s tucked away as safely as possible in underground storage areas where it’s meant to remain a long, long time: The worst of it, uranium 235 and plutonium 239, have a half life of 24,000 years. That’s the reason eyebrows were raised in Europe — where more countries depend on nuclear energy than anywhere else — when physicist Gérard Mourou mentioned in his wide-ranging Nobel acceptance speech that lasers could cut the lifespan of nuclear waste from “a million years to 30 minutes,” as he put it in a followup interview with The Conversation.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Exploration of an objective and simple index as the outcome of nutrition support for elderly patients and identification of risk factors

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The study aimed to explore the risk factors for the outcome of nutrition support teams (NSTs) for elderly patients. Previously identified risk factors lack general versatility owing to slightly subjective judgment standards; this study aimed to explore an objective and simple index of NST outcome and identify the risk factors for NST outcome.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Generative aptamer discovery using RaptGen

Nucleic acid aptamers are generated by an in vitro molecular evolution method known as systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX). Various candidates are limited by actual sequencing data from an experiment. Here we developed RaptGen, which is a variational autoencoder for in silico aptamer generation. RaptGen exploits a profile hidden Markov model decoder to represent motif sequences effectively. We showed that RaptGen embedded simulation sequence data into low-dimensional latent space on the basis of motif information. We also performed sequence embedding using two independent SELEX datasets. RaptGen successfully generated aptamers from the latent space even though they were not included in high-throughput sequencing. RaptGen could also generate a truncated aptamer with a short learning model. We demonstrated that RaptGen could be applied to activity-guided aptamer generation according to Bayesian optimization. We concluded that a generative method by RaptGen and latent representation are useful for aptamer discovery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Adversarial domain translation networks for integrating large-scale atlas-level single-cell datasets

The rapid emergence of large-scale atlas-level single-cell RNA-seq datasets presents remarkable opportunities for broad and deep biological investigations through integrative analyses. However, harmonizing such datasets requires integration approaches to be not only computationally scalable, but also capable of preserving a wide range of fine-grained cell populations. We have created Portal, a unified framework of adversarial domain translation to learn harmonized representations of datasets. When compared to other state-of-the-art methods, Portal achieves better performance for preserving biological variation during integration, while achieving the integration of millions of cells, in minutes, with low memory consumption. We show that Portal is widely applicable to integrating datasets across different samples, platforms and data types. We also apply Portal to the integration of cross-species datasets with limited shared information among them, elucidating biological insights into the similarities and divergences in the spermatogenesis process among mouse, macaque and human.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tungsten's tandem transformation

Being able to run two reactions concurrently enables synthetic methods to be streamlined, but simultaneously controlling the selectivity of both reactions is an enormous challenge. Now, a directing group is used to reinvent a classic tandem reaction, activating specific sp3 C"“H bonds with pinpoint accuracy. Tandem catalytic reactions combine...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

History-dependent domain and skyrmion formation in 2D van der Waals magnet FeGeTe

The discovery of two-dimensional magnets has initiated a new field of research, exploring both fundamental low-dimensional magnetism, and prospective spintronic applications. Recently, observations of magnetic skyrmions in the 2D ferromagnet Fe3GeTe2 (FGT) have been reported, introducing further application possibilities. However, controlling the exhibited magnetic state requires systematic knowledge of the history-dependence of the spin textures, which remains largely unexplored in 2D magnets. In this work, we utilise real-space imaging, and complementary simulations, to determine and explain the thickness-dependent magnetic phase diagrams of an exfoliated FGT flake, revealing a complex, history-dependent emergence of the uniformly magnetised, stripe domain and skyrmion states. The results show that the interplay of the dominant dipolar interaction and strongly temperature dependent out-of-plane anisotropy energy terms enables the selective stabilisation of all three states at zero field, and at a single temperature, while the Dzyaloshinksii-Moriya interaction must be present to realise the observed NÃ©el-type domain walls. The findings open perspectives for 2D devices incorporating topological spin textures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A computational model of organism development and carcinogenesis resulting from cells' bioelectric properties and communication

A sound theory of biological organization is clearly missing for a better interpretation of observational results and faster progress in understanding life complexity. The availability of such a theory represents a fundamental progress in explaining both normal and pathological organism development. The present work introduces a computational implementation of some principles of a theory of organism development, namely that the default state of cells is proliferation and motility, and includes the principle of variation and organization by closure of constraints. In the present model, the bioelectric context of cells and tissue is the field responsible for organization, as it regulates cell proliferation and the level of communication driving the system's evolution. Starting from a depolarized (proliferative) cell, the organism grows to a certain size, limited by the increasingly polarized state after successive proliferation events. The system reaches homeostasis, with a depolarized core (proliferative cells) surrounded by a rim of polarized cells (non-proliferative in this condition). This state is resilient to cell death (random or due to injure) and to limited depolarization (potentially carcinogenic) events. Carcinogenesis is introduced through a localized event (a spot of depolarized cells) or by random depolarization of cells in the tissue, which returns cells to their initial proliferative state. The normalization of the bioelectric condition can reverse this out-of-equilibrium state to a new homeostatic one. This simplified model of embryogenesis, tissue organization and carcinogenesis, based on non-excitable cells' bioelectric properties, can be made more realistic with the introduction of other components, like biochemical fields and mechanical interactions, which are fundamental for a more faithful representation of reality. However, even a simple model can give insight for new approaches in complex systems and suggest new experimental tests, focused in its predictions and interpreted under a new paradigm.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct correlation between void formation and lithium dendrite growth in solid-state electrolytes with interlayers

Solid-state Li-ion batteries with lithium anodes offer higher energy densities and are safer than conventional liquid electrolyte-based Li-ion batteries. However, the growth of lithium dendrites across the solid-state electrolyte layer leads to the premature shorting of cells and limits their practical viability. Here, using solid-state Li half-cells with metallic interlayers between a garnet-based lithium-ion conductor and lithium, we show that interfacial void growth precedes dendrite nucleation and growth. Specifically, void growth was observed at a current density of around two-thirds of the critical current density for dendrite growth. Computational calculations reveal that interlayer materials with higher critical current densities for dendrite growth also have the largest thermodynamic and kinetic barriers for lithium vacancy accumulation at their interfaces with lithium. Our results suggest that interfacial modification with suitable metallic interlayers decreases the tendency for void growth and improves dendrite growth tolerance in solid-state electrolytes, even in the absence of high stack pressures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Free charge photogeneration in a single component high photovoltaic efficiency organic semiconductor

Organic photovoltaics (OPVs) promise cheap and flexible solar energy. Whereas light generates free charges in silicon photovoltaics, excitons are normally formed in organic semiconductors due to their low dielectric constants, and require molecular heterojunctions to split into charges. Recent record efficiency OPVs utilise the small molecule, Y6, and its analogues, which "“ unlike previous organic semiconductors "“ have low band-gaps and high dielectric constants. We show that, in Y6 films, these factors lead to intrinsic free charge generation without a heterojunction. Intensity-dependent spectroscopy reveals that 60"“90% of excitons form free charges at AM1.5 light intensity. Bimolecular recombination, and hole traps constrain single component Y6 photovoltaics to low efficiencies, but recombination is reduced by small quantities of donor. Quantum-chemical calculations reveal strong coupling between exciton and CT states, and an intermolecular polarisation pattern that drives exciton dissociation. Our results challenge how current OPVs operate, and renew the possibility of efficient single-component OPVs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Anisotropic suppression of hyperuniformity of elastic systems in media with planar disorder

Disordered hyperuniform materials with vanishing long-wavelength density fluctuations are attracting attention due to their unique physical properties. In these systems, the large-scale density fluctuations are strongly suppressed as in a perfect crystal, even though the system can be disordered like a liquid. Yet, hyperuniformity can be affected by the different types of quenched disorder unavoidably present in the host medium where constituents are nucleated. Here, we use vortex matter in superconductors as a model elastic system to study how planar correlated disorder impacts the otherwise hyperuniform structure nucleated in samples with weak point disorder. Planes of defects suppress hyperuniformity in an anisotropic fashion: while in the transverse direction to defects the long-wavelength density fluctuations are non-vanishing, in the longitudinal direction they are smaller and the system can eventually recover hyperuniformity for sufficiently thick samples. Our findings stress the need of considering the nature of disorder and thickness-dependent dimensional crossovers in the search for novel hyperuniform materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning binds new inputs into functional synaptic clusters via spinogenesis

Learning induces the formation of new excitatory synapses in the form of dendritic spines, but their functional properties remain unknown. Here, using longitudinal in vivo two-photon imaging and correlated electron microscopy of dendritic spines in the motor cortex of mice during motor learning, we describe a framework for the formation, survival and resulting function of new, learning-related spines. Specifically, our data indicate that the formation of new spines during learning is guided by the potentiation of functionally clustered preexisting spines exhibiting task-related activity during earlier sessions of learning. We present evidence that this clustered potentiation induces the local outgrowth of multiple filopodia from the nearby dendrite, locally sampling the adjacent neuropil for potential axonal partners, likely via targeting preexisting presynaptic boutons. Successful connections are then selected for survival based on co-activity with nearby task-related spines, ensuring that the new spine preserves functional clustering. The resulting locally coherent activity of new spines signals the learned movement. Furthermore, we found that a majority of new spines synapse with axons previously unrepresented in these dendritic domains. Thus, learning involves the binding of new information streams into functional synaptic clusters to subserve learned behaviors.
SCIENCE

