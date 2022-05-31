ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical artificial intelligence quality improvement: towards continual monitoring and updating of AI algorithms in healthcare

By Jean Feng
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have the potential to derive insights from clinical data and improve patient outcomes. However, these highly complex systems are sensitive to changes in the environment and liable to performance decay. Even after their successful integration into clinical practice, ML/AI algorithms should be continuously...

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Adversarial domain translation networks for integrating large-scale atlas-level single-cell datasets

The rapid emergence of large-scale atlas-level single-cell RNA-seq datasets presents remarkable opportunities for broad and deep biological investigations through integrative analyses. However, harmonizing such datasets requires integration approaches to be not only computationally scalable, but also capable of preserving a wide range of fine-grained cell populations. We have created Portal, a unified framework of adversarial domain translation to learn harmonized representations of datasets. When compared to other state-of-the-art methods, Portal achieves better performance for preserving biological variation during integration, while achieving the integration of millions of cells, in minutes, with low memory consumption. We show that Portal is widely applicable to integrating datasets across different samples, platforms and data types. We also apply Portal to the integration of cross-species datasets with limited shared information among them, elucidating biological insights into the similarities and divergences in the spermatogenesis process among mouse, macaque and human.
SCIENCE
Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Learning binds new inputs into functional synaptic clusters via spinogenesis

Learning induces the formation of new excitatory synapses in the form of dendritic spines, but their functional properties remain unknown. Here, using longitudinal in vivo two-photon imaging and correlated electron microscopy of dendritic spines in the motor cortex of mice during motor learning, we describe a framework for the formation, survival and resulting function of new, learning-related spines. Specifically, our data indicate that the formation of new spines during learning is guided by the potentiation of functionally clustered preexisting spines exhibiting task-related activity during earlier sessions of learning. We present evidence that this clustered potentiation induces the local outgrowth of multiple filopodia from the nearby dendrite, locally sampling the adjacent neuropil for potential axonal partners, likely via targeting preexisting presynaptic boutons. Successful connections are then selected for survival based on co-activity with nearby task-related spines, ensuring that the new spine preserves functional clustering. The resulting locally coherent activity of new spines signals the learned movement. Furthermore, we found that a majority of new spines synapse with axons previously unrepresented in these dendritic domains. Thus, learning involves the binding of new information streams into functional synaptic clusters to subserve learned behaviors.
SCIENCE
#Clinical Research#Data Collection#Data Mining#Data Science#Ai Ml#Fda
Low-valent tungsten redox catalysis enables controlled isomerization and carbonylative functionalization of alkenes

The controlled isomerization and functionalization of alkenes is a cornerstone achievement in organometallic catalysis that is now widely used throughout industry. In particular, the addition of CO and H2 to an alkene, also known as the oxo-process, is used in the production of linear aldehydes from crude alkene feedstocks. In these catalytic reactions, isomerization is governed by thermodynamics, giving rise to functionalization at the most stable alkylmetal species. Despite the ubiquitous industrial applications of tandem alkene isomerization/functionalization reactions, selective functionalization at internal positions has remained largely unexplored. Here we report that the simple W(0) precatalyst W(CO)6 catalyses the isomerization of alkenes to unactivated internal positions and subsequent hydrocarbonylation with CO. The six- to seven-coordinate geometry changes that are characteristic of the W(0)/W(II) redox cycle and the conformationally flexible directing group are key factors in allowing isomerization to take place over multiple positions and stop at a defined unactivated internal site that is primed for in situ functionalization.
CHEMISTRY
RAISING is a high-performance method for identifying random transgene integration sites

Both natural viral infections and therapeutic interventions using viral vectors pose significant risks of malignant transformation. Monitoring for clonal expansion of infected cells is important for detecting cancer. Here we developed a novel method of tracking clonality via the detection of transgene integration sites. RAISING (Rapid Amplification of Integration Sites without Interference by Genomic DNA contamination) is a sensitive, inexpensive alternative to established methods. Its compatibility with Sanger sequencing combined with our CLOVA (Clonality Value) software is critical for those without access to expensive high throughput sequencing. We analyzed samples from 688 individuals infected with the retrovirus HTLV-1, which causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) to model our method. We defined a clonality value identifying ATL patients with 100% sensitivity and 94.8% specificity, and our longitudinal analysis also demonstrates the usefulness of ATL risk assessment. Future studies will confirm the broad applicability of our technology, especially in the emerging gene therapy sector.
HEALTH
Detection of cell"“cell interactions via photocatalytic cell tagging

The growing appreciation of immune cell"“cell interactions within disease environments has led to extensive efforts to develop immunotherapies. However, characterizing complex cell"“cell interfaces in high resolution remains challenging. Thus, technologies leveraging therapeutic-based modalities to profile intercellular environments offer opportunities to study cell"“cell interactions with molecular-level insight. We introduce photocatalytic cell tagging (PhoTag) for interrogating cell"“cell interactions using single-domain antibodies (VHHs) conjugated to photoactivatable flavin-based cofactors. Following irradiation with visible light, the flavin photocatalyst generates phenoxy radical tags for targeted labeling. Using this technology, we demonstrate selective synaptic labeling across the PD-1/PD-L1 axis in antigen-presenting cell"“T cell systems. In combination with multiomics single-cell sequencing, we monitored interactions between peripheral blood mononuclear cells and Raji PD-L1 B cells, revealing differences in transient interactions with specific T cell subtypes. The utility of PhoTag in capturing cell"“cell interactions will enable detailed profiling of intercellular communication across different biological systems.
SCIENCE
Exploration of an objective and simple index as the outcome of nutrition support for elderly patients and identification of risk factors

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The study aimed to explore the risk factors for the outcome of nutrition support teams (NSTs) for elderly patients. Previously identified risk factors lack general versatility owing to slightly subjective judgment standards; this study aimed to explore an objective and simple index of NST outcome and identify the risk factors for NST outcome.
HEALTH
Activation network mapping for integration of heterogeneous fMRI findings

Functional neuroimaging techniques have been widely used to probe the neural substrates of facial emotion processing in healthy people. However, findings are largely inconsistent across studies. Here, we introduce a new technique termed activation network mapping to examine whether heterogeneous functional magnetic resonance imaging findings localize to a common network for emotion processing. First, using the existing method of activation likelihood estimation meta-analysis, we showed that individual-brain-based reproducibility was low across studies. Second, using activation network mapping, we found that network-based reproducibility across these same studies was higher. Validation analysis indicated that the activation network mapping-localized network aligned with stimulation sites, structural abnormalities and brain lesions that disrupt facial emotion processing. Finally, we verified the generality of the activation network mapping technique by applying it to another cognitive process, that is, rumination. Activation network mapping may potentially be broadly applicable to localize brain networks of cognitive functions.
SCIENCE
Depolarization of echo chambers by random dynamical nudge

In social networks, users often engage with like-minded peers. This selective exposure to opinions might result in echo chambers, i.e., political fragmentation and social polarization of user interactions. When echo chambers form, opinions have a bimodal distribution with two peaks on opposite sides. In certain issues, where either extreme positions contain a degree of misinformation, neutral consensus is preferable for promoting discourse. In this paper, we use an opinion dynamics model that naturally forms echo chambers in order to find a feedback mechanism that bridges these communities and leads to a neutral consensus. We introduceÂ the random dynamical nudge (RDN), which presents each agent with input from a random selection of other agents' opinions and does not require surveillance of every person's opinions. Our computational results in two different models suggest that the RDN leads to a unimodal distribution of opinions centered around the neutral consensus. Furthermore, the RDN is effective both for preventing the formation of echo chambers and also for depolarizing existing echo chambers. Due to the simple and robust nature of the RDN, social media networks might be able to implement a version of this self-feedback mechanism, when appropriate, to prevent the segregation of online communities on complex social issues.
Expanding RNAi therapeutics to extrahepatic tissues with lipophilic conjugates

Yesseinia I. Anglero-RodriguezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6674-05951,. Therapeutics based on short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) delivered to hepatocytes have been approved, but new delivery solutions are needed to target additional organs. Here we show that conjugation of 2"²-O-hexadecyl (C16) to siRNAs enables safe, potent and durable silencing in the central nervous system (CNS), eye and lung in rodents and non-human primates with broad cell type specificity. We show that intrathecally or intracerebroventricularly delivered C16-siRNAs were active across CNS regions and cell types, with sustained RNA interference (RNAi) activity for at least 3"‰months. Similarly, intravitreal administration to the eye or intranasal administration to the lung resulted in a potent and durable knockdown. The preclinical efficacy of an siRNA targeting the amyloid precursor protein was evaluated through intracerebroventricular dosing in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, resulting in amelioration of physiological and behavioral deficits. Altogether, C16 conjugation of siRNAs has the potential for safe therapeutic silencing of target genes outside the liver with infrequent dosing.
SCIENCE
The structure, function and expression analysis of the nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily of plant aquaporins in tomato

The nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein (NIP) family belonging to a group of aquaporin proteins is unique to plants. NIPs have a wide of transport activities and are involved in developmental processes and stress tolerance. The well reported Lsi1 and Lsi6 belonging to NIP III were characterized as Si transporters. However, except Lsi1 and Lsi6, most NIPs remain unknown. Here, we identified 43 putative aquaporins in tomato. We found there are 12 NIPs, including 8 NIP I proteins, 3 NIP II proteins, and 1 NIP III protein among the 43 aquaporins. Also, there are two Si efflux transporters SlLsi2-1 and SlLsi2-2 identified by using Lsi2 proteins from other species. By analysing the phylogenetic relationships, conserved residues and expression patterns, we propose that three NIP I members (SlNIP-2, SlNIP-3 and SlNIP-11) may transport water, ammonia, urea, and boric acid, and contribute to pollen development. Three NIP II proteins (SlNIP-7, SlNIP-9 and SlNIP-12) may be boric acid facilitators, and affect plant growth and anther development. Overall, the study provides valuable candidates of Si transporters and other NIP proteins to further explore their roles in uptake and transport for silicon, boron, and other substrates in tomato.
WILDLIFE
Mega-model predicts US opioid deaths will soon peak

The crisis is projected to claim more than half a million more lives from 2020 to 2032, although yearly deaths are on course to start falling before 2025. Sara Reardon is a freelance science journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. The...
BOZEMAN, MT
Nanostructured block copolymer muscles

High-performance actuating materials are necessary for advances in robotics, prosthetics and smart clothing. Here we report a class of fibre actuators that combine solution-phase block copolymer self-assembly and strain-programmed crystallization. The actuators consist of highly aligned nanoscale structures with alternating crystalline and amorphous domains, resembling the ordered and striated pattern of mammalian skeletal muscle. The reported nanostructured block copolymer muscles excel in several aspects compared with current actuators, including efficiency (75.5%), actuation strain (80%) and mechanical properties (for example, strain-at-break of up to 900% and toughness of up to 121.2"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3). The fibres exhibit on/off rotary actuation with a peak rotational speed of 450"‰r.p.m. Furthermore, the reported fibres demonstrate multi-trigger actuation (heat and hydration), offering switchable mechanical properties and various operating modes. The versatility and recyclability of the polymer fibres, combined with the facile fabrication method, opens new avenues for creating multifunctional and recyclable actuators using block copolymers.
MANISH KUMAR
Editorial: Capturing developmental brain dynamics

The Collection "Capturing Developmental Brain Dynamics" results from an interdisciplinary workshop combining expertise and perspectives on changes occurring at different levels during child development. The strongly interactive nature of the developing brain is highlighted in this Collection in the meeting report by the workshop organizers1 and in a methodological...
HEALTH
Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Identification of cell types in multiplexed in situ images by combining protein expression and spatial information using CELESTA

Advances in multiplexed in situ imaging are revealing important insights in spatial biology. However, cell type identification remains a major challenge in imaging analysis, with most existing methods involving substantial manual assessment and subjective decisions for thousands of cells. We developed an unsupervised machine learning algorithm, CELESTA, which identifies the cell type of each cell, individually, using the cell's marker expression profile and, when needed, its spatial information. We demonstrate the performance of CELESTA on multiplexed immunofluorescence images of colorectal cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Using the cell types identified by CELESTA, we identify tissue architecture associated with lymph node metastasis in HNSCC, and validate our findings in an independent cohort. By coupling our spatial analysis with single-cell RNA-sequencing data on proximal sections of the same specimens, we identify cell"“cell crosstalk associated with lymph node metastasis, demonstrating the power of CELESTA to facilitate identification of clinically relevant interactions.
SCIENCE
CDCDB: A large and continuously updated drug combination database

In recent years, due to the complementary action of drug combinations over mono-therapy, the multiple-drugs for multiple-targets paradigm has received increased attention to treat bacterial infections and complex diseases. Although new drug combinations screening has benefited from experimental tests like automated high throughput screening, it is limited due to the large number of possible drug combinations. The task of drug combination screening can be streamlined through computational methods and models. Such models require up-to-date databases; however, existing databases are static and consist of the data collected at the time of their creation. This paper introduces the Continuous Drug Combination Database (CDCDB), a continuously updated drug combination database. The CDCDB includes over 40,795 drug combinations, of which 17,107 are unique combinations consisting of more than 4,129 individual drugs, curated from ClinicalTrials.gov, the FDA Orange BookÂ®, and patents. To create CDCDB, we use various methods, including natural language processing techniques, to improve the process of drug combination discovery, ensuring that our database can be used for drug synergy prediction. Website: https://icc.ise.bgu.ac.il/medical_ai/CDCDB/.
SCIENCE
Snowflake and Carahsoft Team to Streamline the Procurement of Snowflake Data Cloud in AWS Marketplace

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it has authorized Carahsoft as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR), which can help streamline the procurement process for public sector agencies who wish to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud. Snowflake will work with Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and its resellers to enable public sector agencies to quickly obtain and implement Snowflake’s technology in the AWS Marketplace to easily transform, integrate, and analyze their data.
ECONOMY

