ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Man Arrested for Giving Whiskey to an 8 Year Old

By Eric Criswell
z93country.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports at approximately 2:55 p.m. Sunday, May 29th, MPD Officer Brandon Bertram and Wayne County EMS personnel responded to 120 Conn Street Apartment #1 for a 911 call...

z93country.com

Comments / 0

Related
z93country.com

Three Arrested by Monticello Police

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – at approximately 11:45 a.m. MPD Officer Josh Smith conducted a traffic stop near downtown on a vehicle matching the description given in a reckless driver complaint and knowing from a recent accident investigation that the driver’s operator’s license was suspended. Danyale Renae Dennis, 24, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with Operating on a Suspended License, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dennis was also served with a Wayne District Court warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking for allegedly driving off from Reed’s Gas & Grocery on May 28th without paying for $45.00 worth of gasoline.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Sheriff Reports One Arrest

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Tracy Garner of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-3rd degree (EMS, Fire or Rescue Squad). Garner was released from custody after posting a Bond.
MONTICELLO, KY
935wain.com

Campbellsville Man Charged With Three Counts Of Wanton Endangerment

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at approximately 12:35 P.M., Campbellsville Police received several 911 calls reporting a male shooting at people in the area of Taylor Blvd. Campbellsville Police, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky State Police responded. After an investigation, 23-year old James E. Ferguson of Campbellsville was...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monticello, KY
Crime & Safety
Wayne County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Monticello, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
wymt.com

3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are hurt and a building is damaged after a crash in Laurel County. London police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Enterprise Lane, near Fourth Street. Officers say a car with two juveniles and an adult ran off the road and crashed...
LONDON, KY
wnky.com

Four indicted on charges related to death of 19-month-old

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Barren County Sheriff’s Office served four indictment warrants Friday on charges related to the death of a child. The sheriff’s office served the warrants after a a grand jury recommended the indictment of four people following a yearlong investigation. On March 27,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Victim shot by Laurel Co. Deputy identified

UPDATE (JUNE 1, 2022) – The Laurel County Coroner has identified the victim as 46-year-old Andy Brock of Taylor Bridge Road. LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Emergency Room#911#Mpd#The Wayne County Hospital#The U K Medical Center#Wanton Endangerment 1st#Wayne District Court
WTVQ

Mt. Sterling man arrested in connection to counterfeit money investigation

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mount Sterling police say a man has been arrested after a counterfeit money investigation. According to police, Donald Tyler Kimbrell of Mt. Sterling, was arrested after several counterfeit $100 and $20 bills were found in the city and county. Police are now urging businesses in the area to report counterfeit bills and to check cash with a counterfeit pen.
MOUNT STERLING, KY
z93country.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Wayne County woman on a drug trafficking charge. On May 31, 2022, at 6:57 pm Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett conducted the traffic stop on Walnut Street in Monticello after learning the vehicle’s registration was canceled. After doing a warrant check on the occupants of the vehicle the Deputies learned that a female passenger, Jamie Spradlin had 2 outstanding arrest warrants. Once she was placed under arrest Deputy Barnett located 2 bags of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 5.5 grams, 2 glass smoking pipes, and several empty clear capsules were found in her purse.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday evening. Deputies said they stopped a car on Walnut Street in Monticello after they learned the registration was expired. Police found the passenger in the car, Jamie Spradlin, had two outstanding warrants. Once they placed...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wnky.com

KSP investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 dead

LONDON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police stated they are investigating an officer-involved shooting the led to one death Tuesday in Laurel County. According to a release by KSP, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 11 to investigate the shooting. The incident took place around 2:40 p.m. EST, according to the release.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Clinton County couple indicted over infant death case

A Clinton County grand jury has indicted a Clinton County couple in regard to the death of an infant that took place in April. According to the Clinton County News, Cody Parrigin, age 25, and Haley Harber, 21, were charged in the death with Parrigin facing the most serious charge of reckless homicide.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Police Arrest Bell County Theft Suspect

Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man after he never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers say Taylor DeHart test drove a 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After leaving with the vehicle, officers say DeHart drove to the BP gas station on 38th street, pumped gas and drove off without paying. DeHart was found and arrested Tuesday evening, but tried to run out of the police station after being placed under arrest. He was arrested again after a short foot chase. DeHart is charged with felony and misdemeanor theft charges and escape.
BELL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington Verizon employees tied up in armed robbery of iPhones, iWatches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Five minutes of terror. Just one way to describe what two employees were feeling during a recent armed robbery of a Lexington Verizon store. Someone has talked about this crime and we’re showing the video so that you’ll put yourself in the employee’s shoes and do the right thing by making a call to Crime Stoppers.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman sentenced to 10 years in 2017 Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman convicted in a Lexington murder learned how long she’ll spend in prison. A judge sentenced Tonisha Hendrickson to 10 years in prison. She’s accused of killing Antwain Hayes back in 2017. Hendrickson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. The judge...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

One dead after injury accident in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department stated one person has died following a vehicle accident. On Tuesday, May 31, the GPD responded to an injury accident on Trojan Trail in Glasgow. Richard A. Mattingly was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra eastbound on Trojan Trail when he suffered a...
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy