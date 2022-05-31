Man Arrested for Giving Whiskey to an 8 Year Old

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – at approximately 11:45 a.m. MPD Officer Josh Smith conducted a traffic stop near downtown on a vehicle matching the description given in a reckless driver complaint and knowing from a recent accident investigation that the driver’s operator’s license was suspended. Danyale Renae Dennis, 24, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with Operating on a Suspended License, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dennis was also served with a Wayne District Court warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking for allegedly driving off from Reed’s Gas & Grocery on May 28th without paying for $45.00 worth of gasoline.
Comments / 0