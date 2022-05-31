Man Arrested for Giving Whiskey to an 8 Year Old

Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man after he never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers say Taylor DeHart test drove a 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After leaving with the vehicle, officers say DeHart drove to the BP gas station on 38th street, pumped gas and drove off without paying. DeHart was found and arrested Tuesday evening, but tried to run out of the police station after being placed under arrest. He was arrested again after a short foot chase. DeHart is charged with felony and misdemeanor theft charges and escape.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO