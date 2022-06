This morning, hateful, antisemitic flyers referencing the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and featuring white supremacist tags, were posted on a bus stop in the heart of the Kemp Mill Orthodox Jewish Community at the corner of Arcola Avenue and Lamberton Streets in Kemp Mill. We are shocked and outraged at this blatant attempt to intimidate and put fear into our Jewish community throughout our County and region. The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating this incident and they are working to determine who was behind this horrible act. It is our hope that the people who are responsible for this act are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO