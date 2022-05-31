Father and 4-month-old shot and killed in Monroe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is coming together to honor a four-month-old infant and his father who were shot and killed last weekend in Monroe. According to officers, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were found shot outside a home on Morrow Avenue around 10:08 p.m. on May 29.
SPENCER, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Spencer Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to North Salisbury Avenue, where they found Aimee Wah, 32, shot in the face. Authorities confirmed she died at the scene. [ ALSO READ:...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital Friday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened in the 7900 block of Philadelphia Court. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. [ ALSO READ: Man charged with shooting, killing 19-year-old near Northlake Mall, police records show ]. A 26-year-old man was shot near an apartment complex on Philadelphia Court...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are investigating a double homicide at a home day care Thursday morning near downtown Kannapolis. Officers responded at around 8 a.m. to a home on James Street, where they found a man and woman shot. Authorities confirmed that Sharon Chambers, 61, and her nephew, Benny Sloan, 46, died at the scene.
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said. According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road. The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home and daycare Thursday morning. Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. at the B&T Learning Center family childcare home on James Street. Sharon Chambers, who worked at the daycare, and Chamber’s nephew...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte prep school student is now accused of making a threat to shoot students during graduation ceremonies. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 18-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor reportedly threatened to shoot Bradford Preparatory School students during the ceremony. CMPD said he reportedly made the threat while on school property and is now charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.
A Charlotte mother has been charged with murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. She was recently apprehended in Westchester County, New York. MORE: https://bit.ly/3z6qjNg.
CHARLOTTE — Two people were seriously hurt in a stabbing in northeast Charlotte, according to paramedics. MEDIC said the incident happened Wednesday on Old Bridge Lane. [ ALSO READ: Deadly stabbing in Hickory investigated as self-defense, police say ]. Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested outside of New York in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son in March, police said Wednesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives told WJZY that an off-duty officer was approached at a park on March 12 by a female who said her her child was […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, deputies arrested three suspects on drug and weapons charges while executing an eviction in north Charlotte. Around 12:50 p.m., deputies knocked on the door of an apartment on University Executive Park Drive and announced themselves as with the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies noticed the...
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob a teenager, and shot him in the head Sunday evening. Friends say John Morales was walking with a group of friends along First Run Circle in East Charlotte when the attack happened. Charles Robinson with the group, ‘One Time Ink’, says Morales was a student at North Mecklenburg High School who had big dreams of going to college and becoming a football star.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot and injured after he was confronted by a group of people during a “planned robbery” in Lincolnton Monday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called to a shooting on Sun Valley Trail around 9:15 p.m. on May 30 where […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old student that was arrested and released for making threats against Bradford Preparatory School just days before graduation, was brought back into custody Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Jacob Lawlor was first arrested by CMPD on June 1, 2022, for making threats toward the...
LOCUST, N.C. — A driver and a Locust police officer exchanged gunfire during an attempted traffic stop in Locust Tuesday, police said. The driver was flown to the hospital, according to police. The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. on Whispering Hills Drive at Meadowcreek Village Drive, on the...
Comments / 13