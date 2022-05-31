ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Virtual diversity career fair happening Wednesday

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HireX will have another virtual career fair in North Charleston to help put job-seeking residents back to work.

HireX is hosting the North Charleston Virtual Diversity Career Fair on Wednesday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will allow job seekers to meet with over 25 employers including Bank of America, Valero Energy, Phillips 66, and more.

Applicants are encouraged to have their resumes uploaded after registering for the event so employers can have access to it.

Companies may screen resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit for chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event.

Click here to register.

