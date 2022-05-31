ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

This herbal supplement may help treat lung cancer

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiLx8_0fvXl8Qe00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Technology Sydney found berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells.

It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke.

The research is published in Pharmaceutics and was conducted by Dr. Kamal Dua et al.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, with around 1.8 million deaths reported annually.

Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for lung cancer and other diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Berberine has long been used in traditional Chinese and Ayruvedic medicine; however, its benefits have been limited by its lack of water solubility and absorption in the gut, as well as toxicity at higher doses.

Previous research has found that berberine has benefits for diabetes and heart disease.

In the study, the team found that berberine exhibits potent anticancer activity, suppressing cancer cell growth in vitro.

The potential mechanism of action for anti-cancer activity was determined by measuring the mRNA levels of tumor-associated genes and protein expression levels.

It showed that berberine upregulates tumor suppressor genes, and downregulates proteins involved in cancer cell migration and proliferation.

The study found berberine can inhibit oxidative stress and reduce inflammation and cellular senescence induced by cigarette smoke extract in lab-grown human healthy lung cells.

The team is now in discussion and working closely with Sydney-based companies to take this research to the next level and identify the best formulation and delivery system for these nanoparticles, so that they can be translated to the bedside.

If you care about lung health, please read studies about how processed meat impacts your lung function, and a drop of blood can help detect early-stage lung cancer.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about the cause of severe disease and death in COVID-19, and existing drug that could help prevent COVID death.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Just a Small Amount of Protein Supplement Helps Control Type 2 Diabetes

Drinking a small serving of whey protein before meals has been shown to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugars. According to new research, which holds the potential for dietary management of type 2 diabetes, participants with the condition drank a pre-made shot before meals which contained a low dose of whey protein. They were monitored for a week as they went about normal daily life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Diabetes drug may also treat aging blood vessels

An FDA-approved drug that lowers blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes may also decrease blood vessel dysfunction associated with aging, according to a new study. Researchers initially examined the role aging plays in human blood vessel function and stiffness. Then they evaluated how treatment with the sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin (Empa) improves blood vessel function and reduces arterial stiffness in aged male mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Herbal#Pharmaceutics#Chinese
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Bring Blood Sugar Down Quickly?

If you have diabetes, exercise, extra fluids, and insulin are easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally. It’s important to know when to use at-home treatment and when you need emergency medical treatment, though. The medical term for high blood sugar is hyperglycemia. It happens when there’s too...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do Bowel Movements Change With Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death. While colon cancer can't be seen or felt, it reveals itself through some early symptoms. Changes in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, can help alert you to this disease. Paying attention to bowel movement changes is thus vital for the early diagnosis of this disease. The appearance of your poop and other symptoms are also useful clues potentially implying the presence of colon cancer.
CANCER
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy