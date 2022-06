ESPN’s latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 pegs Virginia at #21, with the ‘Hoos one of three ACC teams in the rankings, which were offered by staff writer Jeff Borzello. “The highest-ranked team on our list that didn’t make the NCAA tournament last season, Virginia’s ranking reflects a combination of much-improved depth and versatility on the Cavaliers’ roster and the idea that back-to-back down years seem unlikely to happen to Tony Bennett,” Borzello wrote of the Cavaliers, who finished 21-14 this past season, and made it to the quarterfinals of the postseason NIT.

2 DAYS AGO