WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Federal aviation officials are getting an up-close look at the small plane that made an emergency landing on a golf course in Wayne on Wednesday. Eyewitness News spoke with the pilot briefly on the phone. He says he and his wife, who was in this small plane with him, have a few broken bones and cracked ribs. But they feel lucky to be alive and so do people who live near the area where the plane crashed. “I’m glad it didn’t explode,” Wayne resident Liz Anderson said. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Wayne Thursday to...

WAYNE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO