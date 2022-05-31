ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Bridgeton, NJ, Woman Dies in Boating Accident in Absecon Bay

By Joe Kelly
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 56-year-old woman is dead after a boating mishap in Absecon Bay Monday morning. The Press...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Bridgeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic City, NJ
Accidents
City
Bridgeton, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Absecon, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Absecon, NJ
CBS Philly

Authorities Suspend Search For Missing Swimmer In Wildwood After Rescuing 2 People

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing swimmer in Cape May County. Two other swimmers were rescued on Tuesday. All day long, people have asked if authorities ever found the missing swimmer. One woman told Eyewitness News that she kept waking up in the middle of the night hoping that the swimmer would surface, but he never did.   After a desperate, hours-long search by helicopter and by boat, authorities called off the search for the missing swimmer in Wildwood. The swimmer, a man in his early 20s, is presumed dead. “It was heartbreaking to see a young man out...
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Teen missing from Atlantic City

A 13-year-old girl is missing from her home in Atlantic City. Tara Connolly left home Tuesday evening and has not returned, police said. She is described as 5-foot-7, weighing about 140 pounds. She had dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Woman Dies#Boating Accident
thenjsentinel.com

FRANKLINVILLE MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT WITH UNLICENSED MOTORIST

Press Release from Middle Township Police Department. On Sunday, May 29th at approximately 4:23 p.m. the Middle Township Police Department. responded to the Dias Creek section of Middle Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a. motor cycle and a passenger vehicle on Route 47 (Delsea Drive)...
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
Centre Daily

Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
WPG Talk Radio

Linwood Police Look to Identify Suspicious Man

Is he someone up to no good, or could he just be a man out for a run?. Linwood Police apparently aren't sure, so that's why they are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they are calling "suspicious." Police say they were investigating a call about a...
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy