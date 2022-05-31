ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Longtime Coach Bernardi Dies

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

The longtime football coach for Butler High School has died. Art Bernardi passed away Saturday at a senior living center in Upper St....

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

butlerradio.com

South Butler Seniors Set For Commencement

Friday marks the last day of school and graduation at the South Butler County School District. Students will only have a half-day of class at both the secondary and elementary levels. It comes at a time that Knoch High School is dealing with an uptick in COVID cases—with 13 cases...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Altoona pitcher honored by Eastern League

22-year old right-hander Mike Burrows has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The Altoona Curve starter becomes the team’s first pitcher to win the award since Roansy Contreras in May, 2021. Burrows currently leads the Eastern League with a 1.90 ERA in nine starts this season.
ALTOONA, PA
butlerradio.com

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett, 94, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 30, 2022, at the VA Butler Healthcare. He was born April 3, 1928, in East Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Tracy Paul Pickett and the late Vera Grace Love Pickett Smith. Sonny graduated from Butler High...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny graduating class stands at 697

Nearly 700 seniors from North Allegheny High School were set to receive their diplomas June 3, making it one of the largest graduating classes in recent years. “Pending the way you look at the numbers, it’s a tie for the sixth largest,” according to Brandi Smith, school district public relations and communications specialist.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten Serra Catholic captures 4th WPIAL baseball title

After near-misses the past four seasons, the Serra Catholic baseball team hoisted a WPIAL championship trophy Tuesday afternoon. The top-seeded Eagles used a strong pitching performance from junior ace Zach Karp and timely hitting throughout their potent lineup to defeat No. 7 Neshannock, 8-2, in the Class 2A final at Wild Things Park in Washington.
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked country's 4th cloudiest city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the cloudiest cities in the country, according to a new ranking.Polaris and the Weather Channel ranked Pittsburgh fourth on the list after Youngstown, Detroit and Syracuse. The data pulled by the Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points, Polaris said. The data crunches daily records from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period. According to KDKA meteorologists, in the first 100 days of 2022, Pittsburgh saw only four sunny days while 46 were partly cloudy and 48 were mostly cloudy. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

George R. “Buddy” Rekich

George R. “Buddy” Rekich, 78, of Saxonburg passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born in Butler to the late George and Caroline (Yurkovich) Rekich. George received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Slippery Rock. He Honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. George enjoyed drawing, gardening, and most of all volunteer work at Amedisys Hospice, so much so that in 2018 he was presented with a life time achievement award for offering over 3000 hours of service. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. His fondest wish was to be reunited with his late wife Raylene in Heaven. George was the father of Dean (Mary Salony) Rekich and Kelly (Jeff) Bergamasco; grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Smith, Alex, and John Caleb; and great grandfather of Lincoln. George was preceded in death by his wife Raylene (Karenbauer) Rekich. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church at 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedisys Hospice.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Mona Grace McClure Hegburg

Mona Grace McClure Hegburg, 94, of Chicora, formerly of Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co., passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co. Mona was born on June 10, 1927 in Sugarcreek Twp. She was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas Harvey Bradshaw...
CHICORA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Natalie Carbone Mangini was trailblazing scientist, restaurateur

Natalie Carbone Mangini spent her life as a trailblazer, continually opening new doors for women in science while wearing the hats of mother and restaurateur. In 93 years, Mangini shattered the glass ceiling when she became the first woman scientist employed at the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Division, raised four children with her late husband, Vincent, and was a familiar face greeting customers at the former Carbone’s Restaurant in Crabtree, opened by her parents in 1938.
CRABTREE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Memorial Hospital: A timeline

The 326-bed Butler Memorial Hospital has numerous outpatient locations and more than 50 primary and specialty physician offices throughout Butler, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties which make up Butler Health System. Here is a look at the history of Butler Memorial from its earliest origins more than 100 years ago to Wednesday’s announcement about a planned merger with Excela Health.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

USC school district ranked No. 1

Upper St. Clair School District ranks as the No. 1 school district in Pennsylvania, according to the 2022 School Guide published this week by the Pittsburgh Business Times. For the third straight year, Upper St. Clair ranks No. 1 among the 105 school districts in the region. “Teaching and learning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

Colleen Hope Diamond

Colleen Hope Diamond, age 85, of Slippery Rock, passed away on Wednesday May 25,2022 at AHN Wexford, following an illness. Born September 20,1936 in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Ruth Watt McMonagle. She attended the Portersville Bible Church. She retired as a longtime school bus...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
theincline.com

🤤 June 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

🍔 Back to the Foodture is expanding with a food trailer. They’ll be celebrating this and their one year anniversary in Southside with Back to the Foodture Day on June 8 with a real Delorean. The eatery plans a downtown location later this year. 🍞 Baked True North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

ARMCO Park Kicking Off Summer With Car Cruise

Car enthusiasts as well as those looking for family fun are invited to visit the Slippery Rock area this weekend for a free event. The Butler County Family YMCA and the Butler Rodfathers are hosting the Wheels of Steel Car Cruise Sunday at ARMCO Park from noon to 4 p.m.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Eric Clapton removes Pittsburgh stop from tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton's Pittsburgh show has been removed from his tour.Clapton was supposed to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16, but his website now says he'll be at TD Garden in Boston on that night. Tickets were supposed to go on sale for the Pittsburgh show next week. A spokesperson for the arena told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the only information she had was that "the routing changed."Before Clapton dropped his Pittsburgh show, he was scheduled to perform on the same day as Elton John, who is playing at PNC Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Restaurant Owner Eileen Zacherl Dies

The longtime owner of a restaurant in Saxonburg has died. Eileen Zacherl passed away this past Monday at UPMC Passavant. She and her husband Ed have co-owned Zacherl’s Tavern on Butler Street since 1965. Recently, the couple made the decision to close the restaurant earlier this year. A visitation...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Emmy-award winning Shady Side Academy alum to give commencement address

An Emmy-winning sports producer will address the 2022 graduating class during Shady Side Academy Senior School’s commencement exercises on June 3 in the Michael J. Farrell Stadium. Bentley Weiner, who graduated from SSA in 1992, is vice-president of HBO Sports Documentaries at Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent films include “Tiger,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA

