Cranberry Township, PA

Cranberry Woman Pleads Guilty To Medicaid Fraud

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cranberry woman is facing up to a decade in prison for her role in a large conspiracy to defraud Pennsylvania’s Medicaid Program. 53-year-old Arlinda...

butlerradio.com

cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry woman admits role in $87 million in Medicaid fraud

A Cranberry Township woman and her two Pittsburgh relatives pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the Pennsylvania Medicaid program for nearly eight years, resulting in the collection of $87 million in illegal Medicaid payments. According to a news release from U. S. Attorney Cindy Chung, Arlinda Moriarty, 53, pleaded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

McKees Rocks Man Sentenced to 4 1/2 Years in Federal Prison

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Allegheny County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 54 months’ imprisonment and 3 years of federal supervised release on his conviction for violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday. United States District Judge Robert J. Colville...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Hearing Continued Again for Local Couple Accused of Abusing Infant

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued again on Wednesday for a local couple facing aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges after multiple physical injuries to their three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 22-year-old...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who died in Allegheny County Jail demands change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a man who died in the Allegheny County Jail is demanding change. Gerald Thomas died in March, but according to his family, he should not have been in jail because his charges were dropped.  Thomas' family spoke on the steps of the City-County building on Thursday. They said Judge Anthony Mariani is to blame for why their loved one is no longer here.  "I have lost more than anyone can ever repair or replace," Thomas' mother, Juana Saunders, said.  According to Thomas' family, Mariani put Thomas back in jail even after the charges were dropped....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Warn Of USPS Scam

Butler Township Police are warning of a scam circulating the area. They say one resident called police after they received a text message from an unknown number asking for additional money to deliver a package which was not labeled properly. Police say the U.S. Postal Service does not send text...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of lottery tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Westmoreland County is accused of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets.Matthew Maskowitz is accused of stealing $3,900 worth of lottery tickets while working at the 7-Eleven in Youngwood. Another man reported the theft, according to police, who said he had a signed confession from Maskowitz. According to the criminal complaint, the confession said that Maskowitz "came onto hard times" at the end of last year. The confession also said that he "loaned thousands of dollars to help friends" and when he was not paid back, he "fell behind on rent and car payments and other bills."The alleged confession said he began taking lottery tickets between March and April. The criminal complaint said that Maskowitz wanted to make things right and cover the damages. He is facing a felony theft charge.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ex-Aquinas Academy teacher clams he was fired over same-sex relationship

A former teacher at Aquinas Academy in Greensburg claimed in a federal lawsuit Wednesday he was fired from his job last year because he is in a same-sex relationship. Kenneth Ference of Unity alleged in his lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg that Maureen Marsteller, the diocese’s superintendent of Catholic schools, informed him on Sept. 28, 2021, that he was fired from his sixth grade teaching job because he had a husband.
GREENSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Operating Meth Ring

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on May 24 in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
PITTSBURGH, PA

