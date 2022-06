If you’ve already chosen cumgirl8 as your band name, then you might as well go ahead and release a single called “dumb bitch,” right? At that point, nothing matters. As you probably could’ve figured out on your own, cumgirl8 come from Brooklyn. They make propulsive herky-jerk post-punk, and they landed on our radar last year with RIPcumgirl8, an EP that they recorded with Uniform’s Ben Greenberg producing. Today, cumgirl8 have followed that EP with a new single that might take you right back to the early-’00s dance-punk era.

