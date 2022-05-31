ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

Silver Alert canceled for Huntington teen

WANE-TV
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, Ind.(WANE) A Silver Alert has...

www.wane.com

WANE-TV

ISP: Troopers revive Indy 500 fan suffering a cardiac arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers working a traffic detail at the Indianapolis 500 were able to revive an 80-year-old race fan who suffered a cardiac arrest this past Sunday. Troopers who were directing traffic were told a man had collapsed on Georgetown Road just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart 14-year-old

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jalen Winfield, a 14 year old year old black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull and camo pants with black shoes.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Man killed in south side shooting ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim. Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police investigating allegations against Warsaw pastor

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police has taken over the investigation into years-old allegations of sexual misconduct levied against a Warsaw pastor by a woman who said she was 16 at the time. Allegations against Pastor John Lowe II of New Life Christian Church were first reported to...
WARSAW, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Huntington, IN
WANE-TV

2 juveniles hurt in accidental shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An accidental shooting at a home just north of downtown Fort Wayne left two juveniles with injuries Tuesday afternoon. Police and medics were called just after 4 p.m. to the 1700 block of Andrew Street, near Sherman Boulevard and Putnam Street, on a report of a shooting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing Indiana girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Body pulled from river outside North Manchester

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A body was pulled from the Eel River outside North Manchester on Monday. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was conducting a death investigation after the body of a female was found in the Eel River east of North Manchester.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
#Silver Alert#Police
WANE-TV

No turn signal in New Castle turns into meth bust

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Trooper who stopped a car for not using a turn signal ended up arresting three people on meth charges Wednesday night, according to a police media release. The trooper, operating out of the state police’s Pendleton Post, saw a 2005 Chevrolet...
NEW CASTLE, IN
WANE-TV

State Police: Expired plate leads to meth arrests

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested on felony drug possession charges after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a sport-utility-vehicle with expired plates Thursday. The trooper spotted the SUV while patrolling the area of Columbus Avenue and 53rd Street in Anderson, according to a state police...
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Main Street to be closed until June 27 while St. Joe Hospital demolished

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition work continued Thursday at the downtown St. Joseph Hospital after an accidental fire weakened the 4-story structure, prompting concerns that the wall along Main Street could collapse. At one point, bricks fell from the top of the building. A WANE 15 caught the...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Trails opens Carroll Road connection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new stretch of trail on Carroll Road will connect more neighborhoods to Fort Wayne’s trail system. Fort Wayne Trails announced the new half-mile section will provide access from the existing trail in front of Pathway Community Church to the Pufferbelly Trail. Allen...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Public Safety
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Drug units team up to arrest Anderson man accused of dealing meth

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A joint operation between two police drug units lead to the arrest of an Anderson man accused of dealing methamphetamine. The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Madison County Drug Task Force teamed up to arrest 49-year-old Demond James White, of Anderson, on multiple felony counts, according to a state police media release.
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle hits 3 parked cars; driver seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after police said she crashed into three parked cars north of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Northwood Boulevard, just south of East State Boulevard. According to police, the driver –...
WANE-TV

Fellow firefighters remember fallen comrade

CROMWELL, Ind. (WANE) – Members of the Sparta Township Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own. Last week, Terry Cassidy, 64, responded to a cardiac arrest medical call in Cromwell. While on the call, he started experiencing heart attack symptoms too. He died at a hospital two days later.
CROMWELL, IN
WANE-TV

ISP investigating death of a Tippecanoe County Jail inmate

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail. Jail staff found a man unresponsive in his cell just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and immediately began to render him aid, according to a media release from the Indiana State Police. Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 13 years in prison for meth deals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who admitted to selling methamphetamine to a police criminal informant received a 13-year prison sentence in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. On two occasions Fort Wayne Police used a criminal informant to buy methamphetamine from 33-year-old Austin L. Williams last...
WANE-TV

Allen County gets grant to address eviction for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen Superior Court received a $164,040 grant to cut down on the number of people being evicted from their homes. Allen County was selected for the National Center for State Courts’ Eviction Diversion Initiative through a competitive application process. It was one of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Lane closure planned for stretch of I-69 in DeKalb Co.

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Construction is scheduled to start on or after June 4 on a stretch of I-69 in DeKalb County that will require the closure of one lane. Crews will be working in the southbound right lane and shoulder between C.R. 27 and Auburn Drive. The work is expected to last for one week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Work underway on 250-unit rental home development off Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fancy living in an adorable little home, cute as white picket fence house on a Hollywood movie set, an American flag flying outside your window?. Ground was broken this week on Dupont Meadows, a 250-unit rental home community development in the 2200 block of Dupont Road, just behind Walmart at Lima and Dupont roads. Built by Next Chapter Neighborhoods, a development company out of Augusta, Georgia, the rental homes, to be built on 55 wooded acres, will be available starting early next year.
FORT WAYNE, IN

