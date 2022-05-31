Silver Alert canceled for Huntington teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fancy living in an adorable little home, cute as white picket fence house on a Hollywood movie set, an American flag flying outside your window?. Ground was broken this week on Dupont Meadows, a 250-unit rental home community development in the 2200 block of Dupont Road, just behind Walmart at Lima and Dupont roads. Built by Next Chapter Neighborhoods, a development company out of Augusta, Georgia, the rental homes, to be built on 55 wooded acres, will be available starting early next year.
