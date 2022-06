ROSEMONT, Ill. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries saw their losing streak grow to six games with a 3-0 defeat at Chicago on Thursday. The Dogs struck for two runs in their half of the first inning. Charlie Tilson smacked a lead-off triple and was driven in on a single from Danny Mars. Mars would later come around to score on a Ryan Lidge sacrifice fly.

