Saint Louis, MO

High temps in 90s today, risk for severe storms tonight

By Linh Truong
FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and windy with highs in the 90s. Showers and storms move into...

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

FOX2now.com

Clears skies Friday, highs in low 80s

ST. LOUIS – Friday starts off clear and cool. The afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 80s. The nice quiet weather will continue through Saturday. Sunday will start off dry. Wet weather will return by Sunday afternoon. Showers and storms will continue through next...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Spotty showers Thursday morning, high temps in 70s

ST. LOUIS – Expect spotty showers early Thursday morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. More sunshine will move into the area on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for showers and storms by Sunday and that will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Scattered showers and storms Wednesday, highs in 80s

ST. LOUIS – Expect some showers and storms throughout the day Wednesday. The area has a low risk for severe storms. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Thursday will see early showers and then a drier and cooler afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Expect more sunshine...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

Safety tips for the summer

ST LOUIS – Amy McIntee is vice president of North American operations for Springfree. She pointed out the safety features of the trampoline, and listed rules every family should follow to prevent injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire burns four-family house in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A four-family house was on fire early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Alaska Avenue near Itaska Street. The fire appeared to have started in one unit on the second floor. Everyone got out safely. Water crews were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Tornado
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Marcoot Jersey Cheese Fest

Let's be honest, Tim Ezell is a little cheesy, but on Thursday morning he had a good reason. Feds release phone transcripts in St. Louis aldermen …. 3 shot, 1 killed, after interrupted burglary in St. …. Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 Hauler Parade. Giant mural greets drivers headed into...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offering 20% off tuckpointing, including fireplace cleaning and chim-cam in June

ST. LOUIS – If your home has a chimney, don't' forget about the maintenance work it needs. Now is the perfect time to give it a look and fix what is broken. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: "Don't hope you're safe, know you're safe." For the month of June, there is a 20% discount on all tuckpointing jobs completed by the end of this month, including free fireplace cleaning and chim-cam camera inspection. All you need to do is mention Studio STL or Fox 2. Let Approved Home Improvements take a look. Mention Studio STL or Fox 2 when you call 314-780-6080 or visit AHillCSTL.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it's extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

Fire damages south St. Louis home Monday

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a house Monday in south St. Louis. That fire started around 12 p.m. on Oregon Avenue at Wyoming Street. The original fire alarm reported a person was trapped, but everyone escaped the home safely. The fire was mostly in the back of the two-story building. Investigators are still looking for […]
FOX2now.com

Music, a clothing line, family, and Monster Sauce! The many facets of Stringz EMB

ST. LOUIS – ST. LOUIS – Gregory Bowdry, better known as Stringz EMB, is a St. Louis musician. His music career is going strong as he releases a sophomore album, "E Legato a." He's hosting a free concert at the St. Louis Public Library Central to celebrate. Doors open Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. He talks about starting a clothing line, his family, and fabulous 'Monster Sauce.'
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Serious two-vehicle crash in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A serious crash involving at least two vehicles happened in Downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on North Broadway at East Taylor off of I-70. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. It is also unknown at this time what led up to […]
FOX 2

Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff's Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, "Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area." Missouri's black bear population is […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

