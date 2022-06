A Sonoma County resident from Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office. Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said. Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The Sheriff's Office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues due to its beautiful draw but deceptive dangers.

PENNGROVE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO