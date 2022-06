Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stock futures are lower after release of May jobs report. Stock futures were down Friday morning, as Wall Street digested the release of May's better-than-expected jobs report. Treasury yields rose. On Thursday, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted strong gains, snapping two-day losing streaks and putting them in positive territory for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 435 points, or 1.3%, after being down more than 300 points at session lows. The S&P 500 added 1.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 2.7%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO