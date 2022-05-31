ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Home Destroyed in Fire

By Eric Criswell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonticello Firefighters responded to a structure fire on...

Sheriff Reports One Arrest

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Tracy Garner of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-3rd degree (EMS, Fire or Rescue Squad). Garner was released from custody after posting a Bond.
MONTICELLO, KY
3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are hurt and a building is damaged after a crash in Laurel County. London police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Enterprise Lane, near Fourth Street. Officers say a car with two juveniles and an adult ran off the road and crashed...
LONDON, KY
Three people in hospital after Laurel County accident

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ – Three people are in the hospital after an accident in Laurel County around 3:30 Thursday morning. London Police say the accident happened on Enterprise Lane near 4th Street. At this time, we do not know the status of their conditions.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
One dead following wreck in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was killed Tuesday after a wreck on Trojan Trail in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident call where they found a 2009 GMC Sierra being operated by Richard A. Mattingly had traveled off the road way. Initial investigations reported that...
GLASGOW, KY
One dead after injury accident in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department stated one person has died following a vehicle accident. On Tuesday, May 31, the GPD responded to an injury accident on Trojan Trail in Glasgow. Richard A. Mattingly was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra eastbound on Trojan Trail when he suffered a...
GLASGOW, KY
Three Arrested by Monticello Police

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – at approximately 11:45 a.m. MPD Officer Josh Smith conducted a traffic stop near downtown on a vehicle matching the description given in a reckless driver complaint and knowing from a recent accident investigation that the driver’s operator’s license was suspended. Danyale Renae Dennis, 24, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with Operating on a Suspended License, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dennis was also served with a Wayne District Court warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking for allegedly driving off from Reed’s Gas & Grocery on May 28th without paying for $45.00 worth of gasoline.
MONTICELLO, KY
Roads cleared after Lexington Police respond to swatting call

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A call that caused heavy police presence on Wilson Downing Avenue overnight is now being considered a swatting incident by Lexington Police. According to police, around 2AM Wednesday morning, officers and emergency crews responded to 308 Wilson Downing Road for reports of a man who had supposedly shot his mother and sister and was setting the house on fire.
LEXINGTON, KY
Police Arrest Bell County Theft Suspect

Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man after he never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers say Taylor DeHart test drove a 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After leaving with the vehicle, officers say DeHart drove to the BP gas station on 38th street, pumped gas and drove off without paying. DeHart was found and arrested Tuesday evening, but tried to run out of the police station after being placed under arrest. He was arrested again after a short foot chase. DeHart is charged with felony and misdemeanor theft charges and escape.
BELL COUNTY, KY
1 woman found dead, another severely wounded in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — One woman is dead and another woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after sheriff's deputies found them in Bullitt County on Monday, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of two women with injuries in...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
UPDATE: Victim shot by Laurel Co. Deputy identified

UPDATE (JUNE 1, 2022) – The Laurel County Coroner has identified the victim as 46-year-old Andy Brock of Taylor Bridge Road. LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WATCH | Woman sentenced to 10 years in 2017 Lexington murder

WATCH | Fayette Co. Health Dept. starting ‘fight the bite’ campaign to reduce mosquito population. Normally in the summer the health department partners with the city to spray certain areas daily that usually serve as mosquito breeding grounds, but this year they came up with a more efficient and effective way to get rid of the bugs.
LEXINGTON, KY
Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting; 1 dead

LONDON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police stated they are investigating an officer-involved shooting the led to one death Tuesday in Laurel County. According to a release by KSP, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP Post 11 to investigate the shooting. The incident took place around 2:40 p.m. EST, according to the release.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Mt. Sterling man arrested in connection to counterfeit money investigation

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mount Sterling police say a man has been arrested after a counterfeit money investigation. According to police, Donald Tyler Kimbrell of Mt. Sterling, was arrested after several counterfeit $100 and $20 bills were found in the city and county. Police are now urging businesses in the area to report counterfeit bills and to check cash with a counterfeit pen.
MOUNT STERLING, KY

