Unemployment Rate Down for April

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Wayne County woman on a drug trafficking charge. On May 31, 2022, at 6:57 pm Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett conducted the traffic stop on Walnut Street in Monticello after learning the vehicle’s registration was canceled. After doing a warrant check on the occupants of the vehicle the Deputies learned that a female passenger, Jamie Spradlin had 2 outstanding arrest warrants. Once she was placed under arrest Deputy Barnett located 2 bags of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 5.5 grams, 2 glass smoking pipes, and several empty clear capsules were found in her purse.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO