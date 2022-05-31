ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Unemployment Rate Down for April

By Eric Criswell
z93country.com
 2 days ago

The latest unemployment rates have been released for...

z93country.com

z93country.com

New Report Show’s Wayne County Paying less than some area Counties for Electric

A report recently released from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows that the average electric bill in Wayne County is slightly lower than in some neighboring counties. The report uses data from 2020 and the data shows that the average monthly electric bill in Wayne County was $104. Russell County had the highest average in the immediate area at $117. That was almost equal to the average bill in Pulaski County. Clinton county showed an average of $109.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Sheriff Reports One Arrest

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Tracy Garner of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for assault-3rd degree (EMS, Fire or Rescue Squad). Garner was released from custody after posting a Bond.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

MPD Continues to Move toward Accreditation

Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports that in addition to responding to calls for service today, Monticello Police Officers participated in training on several new and revised policies & procedures recently adopted by the Monticello City Council. Also, our evidence room and evidence processing procedures underwent an inspection & audit conducted by Mayor Tracie Sexton, City Attorney Gordon Germain, Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Leveridge, MPD Lt. Josh Asberry, and MPD Chief Joey Hoover.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Boil Water Lifted

The boil water advisory has been lifted for customers at Hwy 858. Lab results confirm the water is safe. The Monticello Utility Commission thanks everyone for their patience.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Wayne County woman on a drug trafficking charge. On May 31, 2022, at 6:57 pm Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett conducted the traffic stop on Walnut Street in Monticello after learning the vehicle’s registration was canceled. After doing a warrant check on the occupants of the vehicle the Deputies learned that a female passenger, Jamie Spradlin had 2 outstanding arrest warrants. Once she was placed under arrest Deputy Barnett located 2 bags of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 5.5 grams, 2 glass smoking pipes, and several empty clear capsules were found in her purse.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Three Arrested by Monticello Police

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – at approximately 11:45 a.m. MPD Officer Josh Smith conducted a traffic stop near downtown on a vehicle matching the description given in a reckless driver complaint and knowing from a recent accident investigation that the driver’s operator’s license was suspended. Danyale Renae Dennis, 24, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with Operating on a Suspended License, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Dennis was also served with a Wayne District Court warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking for allegedly driving off from Reed’s Gas & Grocery on May 28th without paying for $45.00 worth of gasoline.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued

A boil water has been issued due to a line break for customers at Hwy 858. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using. The advisories will remain in effect until the situation has been...
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Wayne County Homemaker Recipe – Cheddar Chicken Spaghetti by Carolyn West

Cook spaghetti according to package. In a bowl, combine chicken, 1 cup cheese, soup, milk, pimentos, green pepper, onion, salt, and pepper. Drain spaghetti, add to chicken mixture, toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until heated through.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Coffel named UK’s sixth NFCA All-American

(WKYT) – Kentucky star slugger Erin Coffel has been named the sixth National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-American in program history. She was placed on the second team. Coffel is the third Wildcat shortstop to be named an All-American, joining Molly Belcher and Katie Reed. Coffel hit .423 this...
BREMEN, IN
z93country.com

17 Wildcats Earn All-SEC Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky track and field placed 17 Wildcats on the All-SEC first team, second team and All-Freshman team following an impressive Southeastern Conference Championships showing in Oxford, Mississippi in May, featuring 12 medals earned by UKTF. Sixteen of the 17 All-SEC recipients competed at NCAA East Preliminaries...
LEXINGTON, KY
z93country.com

Cardinal Football Team Wraps up Off-Season Work

As the off-season comes to a close, our team put in major work. I am very proud of these kids because up to this point they had not had a regular offseason since 2019. Covid had robbed us of some of what made Wayne County football great which is working hard, being smart and becoming brutally strong. Here are the new record holders along with the filthy 10 lists and the 1000-900-800 pound club members.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

