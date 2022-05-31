05/31/2022: A toasty Tuesday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Back to work, back to school, and we’re bringing along a very summery feeling. The Capital Region and areas to the southwest will run close to 90 degrees this afternoon. Albany could even challenge the record high. The heat and increased humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s this afternoon.

The Adirondacks, southern Vermont, the Berkshires, and New England will get some relief courtesy of a “backdoor cold front.” Cooler and less humid air will “back” in from southern Canada as the boundary passes.

The front will clash with the hot and humid air over eastern New York. Come late-day isolated showers and storms will be possible for the Adirondacks, North Country, southern Vermont, and western Massachusetts. These cells could produce downpours, but no severe storms are expected.

The backdoor cold front will produce a wild temperature spread across the Northeast on Wednesday. Temperatures to east will only reach the 50s to near 60°, meanwhile to our west some spots will be back in the mid 80s to almost 90 degrees.

A system coming from the Great Lakes will bring more widespread storm chances tomorrow. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The Adirondacks and the Mohawk Valley will be at greater risk for a severe storm or two. Damaging winds and large hail are possible.

The humidity will break behind Wednesday’s storm system. Thursday will feel really nice. A few showers will come through on Friday, but everything looks to clear up for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful!

