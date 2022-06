On May 24, Deputies arrested Jordan Clements, age 18 of Red Oak, in connection to a sexual assault that occurred in Fremont County on May 22. Clements was arrested for Sex Abuse 3rd Degree and was being held at the Fremont County Jail on $10,000 cash only bond. It is alleged that Clements forcefully sexually assaulted a juvenile in Fremont County.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO