ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2 girls in critical condition after Memorial Day hit-and-run at Belle Isle beach

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Two girls are in critical condition after a vehicle drove onto the...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 3

Related
fox2detroit.com

12-year-old girl hit by car on Belle Isle beach dies

FOX 2 - A 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries Tuesday after a car drove onto the beach at Belle Isle on Memorial Day, then fled. The driver was on Riverbank Drive when he drove off the road and onto the beach, hitting two girls 12, and 14. The older victim has been upgraded to stable condition at a local hospital, according to Michigan State Police today.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Belle Isle#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that a 12-year-old girl died of injuries she suffered after an auto-pedestrian collision in Detroit. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Riverbank Drive. According to the investigation reports, a driver was on Riverbank Drive [...]
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For Suspect

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Police say at about 11:37 p.m. on May 18, an unknown suspect was driving westbound on West McNichols in a stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver ignored the traffic light and hit the 74-year-old man, who was driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound on Telegraph Road. Video of the incident below: The suspect ran from the scene, police say. The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries a few days later. Police believe clothing left inside the Camaro belongs...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Hudson man dies in car-bicycle crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hudson man died in a car-bicycle collision on Wednesday. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S.-127 and Beecher Road for a car-bicycle collision. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck the bicyclist, who was...
HUDSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy