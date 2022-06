A utility vehicle was totaled. The driver of that vehicle received minor injuries following an accident on I-35 south of Pattonsburg Thursday afternoon. The patrol’s report says two vehicles were both heading southbound on I-35 in Pattonsburg. 63 year old Thomas Stancek of Harris, Minnesota was operating the utility vehicle and struck a cone in a construction zone. The vehicle then struck the trailer tire of another vehicle being operated by 69 year old Dennis Fisher of Marble Rock, Iowa. Stancek’s vehicle went off the roadway and overturned into the median. It landed on its top. The other vehicle came to a controlled stop.

PATTONSBURG, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO