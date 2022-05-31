ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Group Organizing Walk Out at Annandale High School

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ANNANDALE -- A group of students at Annandale High School is planning a walkout Wednesday. The Gay-Straight Alliance is organizing the effort. Their issue is in part because of a 'safe space' symbol they have created which includes a cardinal, the school's mascot, and the colors of the rainbow...

Comments / 4

sally mcn
4d ago

school is suppose to be school you are suppose to be educated in math reading writing science history and sports you want a group it should be off campus period stop wasting tax payer money and screwing with our kids minds

Reply
5
jimboreals
4d ago

democrats are destroying this country by hating God and indoctrinating young people into hatred of morality

Reply(1)
9
