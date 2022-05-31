Student Group Organizing Walk Out at Annandale High School
By Jim Maurice
WJON
4 days ago
ANNANDALE -- A group of students at Annandale High School is planning a walkout Wednesday. The Gay-Straight Alliance is organizing the effort. Their issue is in part because of a 'safe space' symbol they have created which includes a cardinal, the school's mascot, and the colors of the rainbow...
ANNANDALE, Minn. — Today is the first day of June and that means it is the first day of Pride Month. It began after a dark night in our history, on June 28, 1969, when New York Police raided the Stonewall Inn — a bar where the LGBTQ community went to safely.
A court determined on Thursday that the city of St. Paul’s COVID vaccination policy for cops, firemen, and legions of other unionized city workers should have been discussed, and he banned the city from implementing it until it was authorized as part of a negotiated deal. Last year, workers...
CHANHASSEN -- The 2022 Minnesota State High School League CI Adapted Softball Tournament has come to a close for a central Minnesota team. It was a tournament of upsets, as the St. Cloud Area Sluggers entered the competition with the 2N seed, but fell in the opening round 20-17 to 3S Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee.
Prior Lake High School's lunch period erupted into chaos Thursday when a group of conspiring seniors released pigeons and dropped flour and water balloons from an overhead railing. Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said two 18-year-old male students were issued a trespass warning for school property and cited for...
ST. CLOUD -- A special candidate filing period has reopened for the position of Stearns County Commissioner in District 3. The original filing period closed on Tuesday, but because one of the candidates has withdrawn from the race, a special filing period has been issued. The candidate who dropped out...
SARTELL -- The city of Sartell says they are entering phase two of their County Road 1 reconstruction project. Phase 2 includes the stretch of County Road 1 from 7th Street North to 12th Street North. This project is a partnership with Stearns County and includes an 8-foot wide paved...
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The four people convicted of charges stemming from the murder of a Northfield area man last summer were sentenced yesterday and three of them are headed to prison. A news release issued by the Dakota County Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Nicholas Taylor was given the...
It took Emma Dearing eight years to shoot her first turkey, but the bird she finally killed was worth the wait. Her tom is almost certain to become the number one typical turkey ever taken in Minnesota. Dearing’s gobbler is a giant by any measure. Weighing 23.74 pounds, it had...
Originally published on May 29
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
(credit: Dassel Fire Dept.)
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Victor Daniel Hernandez Trejo, 27 of No Permanent Address - GM 3rd degree DWI. Nicholas Richard Lehmann, 44 of Stacy, MN 55079 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Gloria Monique Jones, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault. Brandon Dale Hoffman, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault. Katie Lynn Williams, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Albert Deleon Jr., 50 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Enoch B. Kerkulah, 24 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - MSD domestic assault (2 counts). Dani Lee Priebe, 64 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Antwan Markese Kidd, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order, & Anoka Co. warrant. Colton John Boelter, 23 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Linus Wah Segbe, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Matthew Steven Opat, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Alex James Stang, 24 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brianne Taylor Schueppert, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Don Coulter, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co., Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Amber Maria Sonntag, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Kanabec Co. warrant. Pedro Martin III, 36 of Litchfield, MN 55355 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jon Ross Swanson, 21 of Pennock, MN 56279 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant. Mohammedek Abdi Muse, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Rachael Lynn Mottl, 28 of Hugo, MN 55038 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tonya Isabelle Keltner, 46 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brandon Allen Wirgau, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - McLeod Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Zachary James Hintz, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Raymond John Nicholas, 40 of No Permanent Address - State of North Dakota warrant. Mandy Lynn Herr, 38 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lawrence Edward Walter McDowell, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55013 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Shane Lee Jensen, 46 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant.
SAUK RAPIDS -- With the school year ending, a lot of teens around Minnesota will be looking to enter the workforce. The Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA program recently held a job fair at the high school to help their classmates connect with employers around the St. Cloud metro area. Grace Loidolt...
(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
SARTELL -- What started as an idea earlier this year, has now blossomed into a business. Elite Vitality is a new medical spa which opened in Sartell last month. Owners Hanni Lyon, Sara Montreuil, Tayler Reller and Torri Reller have always had a passion for helping others. Montreuil says after...
(KNSI) – A Muslim civil rights group is calling for a hate crime investigation after a man’s remains were found in the front seat of a burned-out car in Waite Park on Monday. His remains were found around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of County Road 6....
MANKATO, Minn. - A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April. The Mankato Free Press reports 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis misled Senate Democratic leaders about his relationship with a man recently convicted of perjury, according to two DFL sources with knowledge of the conversations.
Fateh’s brother-in-law and 2020 campaign volunteer Muse Mohamud Mohamed was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury last month, in a case stemming from a federal investigation into ballot fraud during the DFL 2020 primary.
The post Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SARTELL -- You're invited to watch Sartell's new fire truck get put into service this weekend. The fire department will hold an into service ceremony for Tower 21 on Sunday. The community wide celebration will give you an up close look of the department's new 100-foot platform truck. The ceremony...
