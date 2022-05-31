ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office: Missing Woman Found Safe

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says a woman who disappeared...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Man Killed In Pontotoc County After UTV Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers said a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash in Pontotoc County Friday evening. The OHP said Dennis Weber died after the UTV he was driving fell off a bridge and trapped him under the water for an unknown amount of time.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Men charged in connection with copper theft from Dewey business

DEWEY, Okla. — Two men are facing copper theft charges after they were found with copper from a Dewey business, according to Washington County court records. Kelly Mailcoat, 51, of Dewey and Kristopher Chapman, 37, of Bartlesville were charged on June 1 with felony intent to steal copper and felony possession of stolen copper after prosecutors allege they went to Cornerstone Electric in Dewey and removed some copper, wire cable and tubing from the business, according to an affidavit.
DEWEY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Glenpool Man Arrested, Accused of Murdering His Wife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a Glenpool man accused of murdering his wife was arrested Wednesday, June 1st. Michael Christopher Jimenez, 41, is accused of murdering his wife, 40-year-old Erica Christine Jimenez, on Monday, May 31st, after reports she had jumped into Bird Creek and hit her head.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Injured, Taken To Hospital After Police Pursuit In Bethany

Oklahoma City and Bethany Police were engaged in a police pursuit Friday morning in Bethany. The pursuit ended near Northwest 50th Street and North Mueller Avenue. Police said that the pursuit involved a stolen vehicle, which ended with the vehicle flipped over on its top. First responders were able to...
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

Suspect And Victim Identified In NW OKC Homicide

Authorities have identified the suspect and victim of a Thursday homicide in northwest Oklahoma City. : OCPD: At Least 1 Person Shot, Killed In NW OKC Neighborhood. The incident began just before noon Thursday when OCPD got a call of a shooting in the 8800 block of Northwest 115th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Seeks to Identify Suspect in Alleged Purse Theft

The Bartlesville Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a woman that found a purse and allegedly used credit/debit cards found inside. If you have any information, you can call the Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville’s hotline at 918.336.CLUE. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com. Photo courtesy: Crime...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KXII.com

Two women killed in crash near McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Two Pittsburg County women were killed in a head-on crash near McAlester Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the drivers were headed in opposite directions on OK-31 near near CR Seven Devils Road when for an unknown reason, both cars crossed the center line and hit head-on.
MCALESTER, OK
News On 6

OCPD Chase Ends With Fleeing Car On Its Roof In Bethany, 3 In Custody

Oklahoma City police arrested three people after a chase ends in a crash. Investigators believed the car involved was stolen Thursday night. Residents on the block said their quiet afternoon watching TV at home turned into an episode of Cops when an Oklahoma City police chase ended with a flipped car in a Bethany front lawn.
BETHANY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata County Residence Found to Have Meth, Firearms

A Nowata County man is being charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and being in possession of a firearm after former conviction of two or more felonies. On April 5th, multiple agencies from across the region joined forces to execute a search warrant at a residence in western Nowata County. The 400 acre ranch, belonging to Michael Geeding, contained several barns and while searching one of those barns, agents located a bucket that had been buried under a pile of hay. Several brick type bundles of methamphetamine were located inside the plastic bucket.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

2 Motorcyclists Hospitalized After Crash Involving Pickup Truck

Two men are recovering on Thursday morning after a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck. Tulsa Police say the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 31st and Sheridan. Police say a woman who was traveling in a pickup truck tried to make a turn near 31st and Sheridan...
