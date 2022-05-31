Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office: Missing Woman Found Safe

A Nowata County man is being charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and being in possession of a firearm after former conviction of two or more felonies. On April 5th, multiple agencies from across the region joined forces to execute a search warrant at a residence in western Nowata County. The 400 acre ranch, belonging to Michael Geeding, contained several barns and while searching one of those barns, agents located a bucket that had been buried under a pile of hay. Several brick type bundles of methamphetamine were located inside the plastic bucket.

NOWATA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO