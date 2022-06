SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a 48-year-old man on the East Side in 2020. Charles Pryor was outside his home in the 3400 block of Action Lane around 9:15 p.m. on May 31, 2020, when an unknown vehicle with multiple people inside pulled up and began shooting at him, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO