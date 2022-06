YoungJa “Kay” Thompson, passed away after a long illness May 27. She retired from General Electric. Kay is survived by her husband, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-laws and friends. She will be buried beside her first love, Louis at Holy Cross Cemetery. Kay will be in a special place where there’s no good-byes, suffering and always loving, joyous harmony! She’ll join her family who passed on, before her, where there’s no more sorrow. Rejoicing in the Lord Jesus and Holy Spirit – Forever!

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO