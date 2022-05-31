Atlantic Hurricane Season Starts June 1

A visible satellite image of Hurricane Ida approaching land in the Gulf of Mexico taken by NOAA's GOES-16 (GOES East) satellite at 4:10 am (EDT) on August 29, 2021. (NOAA)

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Wednesday, June 1, and once again, NOAA meteorologists are expecting above average tropical activity this summer through fall.

NOAA anticipates as many as 14-21 named tropical systems, which include tropical storms and hurricanes. As many as 6-10 hurricanes are expected this season, with 3-6 hurricanes reaching “major” category status (Category 3-5).

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook (NOAA)

This year, La Niña is expected to influence conditions within the Atlantic Ocean Basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Ocean, and the Gulf of Mexico.

La Niña is the presence of abnormally cool Pacific Ocean water temperatures along the coast of South America near the Equator.

La Niña conditions continue (NOAA)

However, in the Atlantic Basin, La Niña does favor the formation of tropical cyclones -- tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes -- due to weaker vertical wind shear as well as less atmospheric stability.

NOAA/Climate.gov

The previous two summers also featured La Niña conditions, and unfortunately, the Gulf Coast endured numerous landfalls from tropical storms and hurricanes.

In Metro Atlanta, landfalling tropical systems often bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and brief spin up tornadoes, particularly on the right hand side of the storms’ circulation.

Below are the names selected by the World Meteorological Organization for tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

2022 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names

Connect with Me!

©2022 Cox Media Group