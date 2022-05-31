ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Atlantic Hurricane Season Starts June 1

By Christina Edwards
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohom9_0fvXbXx400
A visible satellite image of Hurricane Ida approaching land in the Gulf of Mexico taken by NOAA's GOES-16 (GOES East) satellite at 4:10 am (EDT) on August 29, 2021. (NOAA)

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Wednesday, June 1, and once again, NOAA meteorologists are expecting above average tropical activity this summer through fall.

NOAA anticipates as many as 14-21 named tropical systems, which include tropical storms and hurricanes. As many as 6-10 hurricanes are expected this season, with 3-6 hurricanes reaching “major” category status (Category 3-5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPBw2_0fvXbXx400
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook (NOAA)

This year, La Niña is expected to influence conditions within the Atlantic Ocean Basin, which includes the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Ocean, and the Gulf of Mexico.

La Niña is the presence of abnormally cool Pacific Ocean water temperatures along the coast of South America near the Equator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c12gp_0fvXbXx400
La Niña conditions continue (NOAA)

However, in the Atlantic Basin, La Niña does favor the formation of tropical cyclones -- tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes -- due to weaker vertical wind shear as well as less atmospheric stability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mh0j_0fvXbXx400
NOAA/Climate.gov

The previous two summers also featured La Niña conditions, and unfortunately, the Gulf Coast endured numerous landfalls from tropical storms and hurricanes.

In Metro Atlanta, landfalling tropical systems often bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and brief spin up tornadoes, particularly on the right hand side of the storms’ circulation.

Below are the names selected by the World Meteorological Organization for tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293ASv_0fvXbXx400
2022 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names

Connect with Me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB

Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Basin#Tropical Atlantic#Noaa#La Ni A#Cox
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy