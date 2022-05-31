Flooding possible across portions of Northeast Kansas

FLOOD WATCH – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 1:00 am Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and storms come to an end this morning before a brief break from rain through the daytime. Highs today should make it into the mid to upper 70s, maybe low 80s in a couple spots. Winds will shift around to the north at some point today as the cold front slowly slides to the south.

With the front sliding through, there is another chance for severe storms on Tuesday for the southeastern counties of the viewing area. Otherwise, scattered storms with heavy rainfall could move through the southern half of the area through the overnight. This could exacerbate flooding concerns as many spots have already picked up 1-3″ of rain late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Showers and storms will be possible through the day on Wednesday, and we’ll be behind the cold front by that point. That will cool us down into the 70s behind it for a couple days.

