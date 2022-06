Officials say a man's body found in the river in Orrington today is believed to be a boater who went missing in April. Maine Marine Patrol Officers and Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputies recovered the body just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon from the Penobscot River . A driver's license recovered with the body tentatively identified the man as Levi Kelly, 28, of Bucksport. Officials say a recreational boater spotted the man's body in the water near the Orrington public boat launch and reported it to authorities.

ORRINGTON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO