SUTHERLIN DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT RECEIVES GRANT FUNDS
3 days ago
Sutherlin Downtown Development has been awarded just under $200,000 in grant funds to help with the Sutherlin Historic Bank Building Restoration. A City of Sutherlin release said restoration will include the removal and replacement of old HVAC equipment, removal and...
City of North Bend release – Stephanie Wilson has been hired as North Bend’s Main Street Manager. She will be responsible for working with downtown merchants, property owners, and other stakeholders to continue our downtown revitalization and renaissance while collaborating to enhance economic vitality through sustainable tourism and urban renewal. Downtown North Bend is an economic generator for the city and the community. As Main Street Manager, Stephanie will be responsible for collaboratively working with economic development, tourism, and urban renewal partners to further the City Council’s goal of supporting, sustaining, and seeking economic vitality for our local businesses. The Main Street program helps sharpen existing business owners’ competitiveness, helps foster entrepreneurial start-ups and expansions, and recruits compatible new businesses and new economic uses to build a commercial district, create jobs and respond to today’s consumers. Stephanie will work with the City Council to appoint a Main Street Board dedicated to serving the central downtown business district and supporting our local community. The Board of Directors will then be tasked with developing and executing a Main Street Work Plan, fundraising and grant opportunities, and downtown projects and events. Stephanie is a North Bend High School graduate and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. Stephanie has won the “Best of the South Coast Woman’s Boutique” award for the past ten years running. She was also a national winner in the first annual Microsoft Small Business video contest. In 2009, she opened Painted Zebra in the historic Odd Fellows Building in downtown North Bend during the great recession. North Bend’s participation in the Oregon Main Street Network gave it access to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program, which funds building improvement projects that spur economic development. North Bend is among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants for building projects that encourage economic revitalization in central downtown business districts across the state. Last week, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, awarded funding to install a 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay. Stephanie will operate the North Bend Visitor Information Center on weekdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. She can be reached at 541-756-4613 or swilson@northbendcity.org.
Lane County Developmental Disabilities Services held a grand opening Wednesday, of a new 25,000 square foot building in Eugene. The place was designed specifically to meet the needs of clients living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Steven Valvo has I/DD. He’s holding the giant scissors used to cut the ribbon...
A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete. The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion this Saturday. The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot. Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager....
REEDSPORT, Ore. - It's been three years since the gate has closed to visitors at Loon Lake Recreation Area. The Bureau of Land Management says that's going to change this summer. Fallen trees at Loon Lake Recreation Area after a snowy February in 2019 came with an unexpected cost. "It...
City of Coos Bay release – S. 7th Street – The Coos Bay North Bend Waterboard has alerted city staff of a water main break on 7th Avenue between Johnson Avenue and Kruse Avenue. In order to repair the waterline, S. 7th Street will be closed between Lockhart Avenue and Kruse Avenue beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Wednesday, June 2, 2022. The road will reopen the morning of Thursday, June 3, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents and businesses. Please follow the detour routes and slowdown when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board Engineering Manager Matt Whitty @ 541-267-3128 ext. 232. Thank you.
Recent revelations that the city of Eugene is considering turning their temporary lease into a permanent solution has been called “surprising and jarring” by Lane Community College staff that work at the downtown campus. In 2020, LCC administration and the City of Eugene negotiated a temporary lease of the Mary Spilde Center. They are using classrooms and instructor offices for council meetings and office space. The lease ends in January, 2023. At the council work session on May 25, several city councilors expressed interest in making the temporary space permanent.
Hyatt Lake continues to fall (down to 14% from 16% on 5/23), while Howard Prairie is holding steady and Emigrant Lake continues to fill (up to 33% from 29% on 5/23). When asked about those trends, Talent Irrigation District Manager Wanda Derry explained, “Both Howard and Hyatt are being drawn down and the water is being put into Emigrant Lake, so that it is available for irrigation here in the valley, when the Board of Directors decide that we are going to start making water deliveries. Once we start, we will only have enough water to run for approximately 30 to 35 days this summer.”
City of Coos Bay Newsletter, May 27, 2012 – The Coos Bay Downtown Associate (CBDA) has some exciting news to share. The CBDA Utility Art Box Project is slated to begin! Local artists will gather on June 4 in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme is “Under the Water” and “Tidepools”. The color palette is blue, green, purple, white, and black. The CBDA put out a call to artists and was very pleased with the submissions we received. Congratulations to the selected artists are Laura Noel, Monica Deatherage, Bailee McMahon, Megan Gray, Kaylen Bennett, and Shayla Van Tassell. A huge thank you to Sherwin Williams for providing all the paint and supplies for phase one of the project. Pacific Power, through an agreement with the City of Coos Bay, has sponsored the entire project. We’d like to also send a shoutout to the CBDA Design Committee volunteers for the help in selecting our finalists. CBDA is grateful for all the support.
The filing period is underway for positions that will be voted on in the City of Oakland General Election on November 8th. City Recorder Carolyn Shields said all filing requirements must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on August 30th. A two-year term as Mayor is up for election. That seat...
Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
Federal funding will assist the Rogue Valley to create water infrastructure capable of mitigating the impacts of climate change. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it has awarded two Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans totaling $97 million to the Medford Water Commission to update the region’s water infrastructure.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is seeking volunteers. Acting Public Affairs Director Traci Palmer said positions available include:. Call 440-1000 extension 44352 for more information on any of these volunteer opportunities.
The Roseburg Senior Center is holding its annual community yard sale Friday through Sunday. The event will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Space is available for $10 per day for those who wish to participate. Call 391-7502 for more information. Go to:...
EUGENE, Ore. - You can recycle that now. Starting June 1, Lane County residents with curbside recycling bins - including residents of Eugene and Springfield - can recycle #1 and #2 bottles, jars and jugs. The materials will also be accepted at county transfer stations. Empty pizza boxes are also...
Umpqua Growth Talks will hold a Pitch Night on Wednesday night. The event will be at Backside Brewing Company on Northeast Odell Avenue in Roseburg and begins at 5:30 p.m. It was created by Umpqua Economic Development Partnership as a way to give small businesses a much-needed boost. Six small...
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is creating world-class outdoor murals around the city ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 20x21 mural project aims to “bring color and life to Eugene’s urban landscape to foster pride and contribute to a sense of identity.”. Scenes...
Scott Cooper with the City of Roseburg Fire Department talks about the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Drive happening on Friday. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 2 22.
Brookings, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lisa None emailed in asking:. "McKay's Market in Brookings: What could possibly be taking so long for construction permits to be approved by Curry County? It was initially set to open Sept 2021 and here it is 8 months later. It's not like they are building a whole new building, they are moving into a site that was previously a grocery store so its remodeling."
Oregon State University Extension Service Douglas County will have a community listening session on Small Farms and Garden topics on Thursday June 9th. Logan Bennett will lead the event which will be held in the upstairs conference room from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Extension office on Southeast Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. Bennett said he wants to hear about the challenges and opportunities currently being faced by small farmers, and what educational programming and resources are on their wish list.
