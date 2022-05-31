Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for May 31

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is May 31, the 151st day of the year — 214 days remain in 2022. On this day in 2005, the family of former FBI assistant director W. Mark Felt ended 30 years of speculation by identifying Felt as the source known as “Deep Throat” in the Watergate Scandal.

Here & Now

• A robust public information plan — headed by a state Department of Education consultant — is in the works for the proposed school district merger between Middletown and Newport after City Council member Jamie Bova last week authored a resolution seeking a certain amount of engagement before August. Reporter Savana Dunning has the story.

• Speaking of the potential unified school district and public involvement, the Newport City Council and School Committee will take part in a joint workshop on the matter today at 5:30 p.m. Find the agenda below.

• The Cliff Walk Commission will get an update on the collapse during its meeting today at 4:30 p.m. You can find the agenda below.

• After serving more than four decades as a physical educator and coach at Tiverton High School, Bob Murray is preparing to walk away from Tiger athletics. Sports reporter Steve Rogers recently caught up with Murray as his career winds down. Read the story here.

• The state Department of Transportation has provided its roadwork schedule for the coming week in Newport County and beyond. Check it out here.

• Notice any environmental issues with Narragansett Bay? Now you can report it, either via email or through the toll-free Bay Line number at 222-8888. Learn more here.

• The Aquidneck Land Trust will be hosting two volunteer work days at Spruce Acres Farm, 1286 East Main Road, Middletown, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Thursday at 8 a.m. to remove invasive Morrow’s Honeysuckle. No prior experience is necessary. Work days will last 2-3 hours. To RSVP, email Sean Grandy at sgrandy@ailt.org.

• Speaking of high school sports, as we hit the summer months and student-athletes look forward to the fall — football, soccer and volleyball — Planet Fitness is offering free workouts for teens ages 14-19 all summer at any of its locations, including the one in Middletown on West Main Road. Learn more and register here.

• From the inbox: Speaking of working out, according to a recent study, Rhode Island ranks No. 3 on a list of the best states to be a personal trainer. The Ocean State has 1,004 personal trainers per one million residents, with an average salary of $41,080.

• Rise & Shine! is running a day behind (this is what a long weekend does to me), so look for Trivia Tuesday tomorrow (on a Wednesday!).

Rise & Shine! is powered by Daily News subscribers, who make this newsletter possible. If you appreciate what you're reading, help support it by becoming a digital subscriber for as little as $1. Click here to get started.

Born today

Colin Farrell (actor), 46

Brooke Shields (actress), 57

Lea Thompson (actress), 61

Joe Namath (athlete), 79

Clint Eastwood (actor), 92

Weather report

Low tides: 2:48 a.m., 2:17 p.m.

High tides: 9:17 a.m., 9:30 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:12 a.m. Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Water temperature: 60.8 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Newport

Cliff Walk Commission, 4:30 p.m.

City Council/School Committee — regionalization workshop, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown

School Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.

Tiverton

School Committee, 5:15 p.m.

Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m.

Local obituaries

Today is ….

National Smile Day

National Save Your Hearing Day

World No Tobacco Day

Where in Newport County?

This building was home to the New England Telephone switchboard until November 1976. Kudos to Kristin Lombardi, David Behan, Mary Hanos, Penny Fitch, Rita Cooney Brown, Len Panaggio, Penny Billington Hunt, Susan Hamilton and Robb Canning, all of whom correctly identified this spot.

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.