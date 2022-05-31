ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for May 31

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRWNF_0fvXYakk00

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is May 31, the 151st day of the year — 214 days remain in 2022. On this day in 2005, the family of former FBI assistant director W. Mark Felt ended 30 years of speculation by identifying Felt as the source known as “Deep Throat” in the Watergate Scandal.

Here & Now

• A robust public information plan — headed by a state Department of Education consultant — is in the works for the proposed school district merger between Middletown and Newport after City Council member Jamie Bova last week authored a resolution seeking a certain amount of engagement before August. Reporter Savana Dunning has the story.

• Speaking of the potential unified school district and public involvement, the Newport City Council and School Committee will take part in a joint workshop on the matter today at 5:30 p.m. Find the agenda below.

• The Cliff Walk Commission will get an update on the collapse during its meeting today at 4:30 p.m. You can find the agenda below.

• After serving more than four decades as a physical educator and coach at Tiverton High School, Bob Murray is preparing to walk away from Tiger athletics. Sports reporter Steve Rogers recently caught up with Murray as his career winds down. Read the story here.

• The state Department of Transportation has provided its roadwork schedule for the coming week in Newport County and beyond. Check it out here.

• Notice any environmental issues with Narragansett Bay? Now you can report it, either via email or through the toll-free Bay Line number at 222-8888. Learn more here.

• The Aquidneck Land Trust will be hosting two volunteer work days at Spruce Acres Farm, 1286 East Main Road, Middletown, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Thursday at 8 a.m. to remove invasive Morrow’s Honeysuckle. No prior experience is necessary. Work days will last 2-3 hours. To RSVP, email Sean Grandy at sgrandy@ailt.org.

• Speaking of high school sports, as we hit the summer months and student-athletes look forward to the fall — football, soccer and volleyball — Planet Fitness is offering free workouts for teens ages 14-19 all summer at any of its locations, including the one in Middletown on West Main Road. Learn more and register here.

• From the inbox: Speaking of working out, according to a recent study, Rhode Island ranks No. 3 on a list of the best states to be a personal trainer. The Ocean State has 1,004 personal trainers per one million residents, with an average salary of $41,080.

• Rise & Shine! is running a day behind (this is what a long weekend does to me), so look for Trivia Tuesday tomorrow (on a Wednesday!).

Rise & Shine! is powered by Daily News subscribers, who make this newsletter possible. If you appreciate what you're reading, help support it by becoming a digital subscriber for as little as $1. Click here to get started.

Born today

Colin Farrell (actor), 46

Brooke Shields (actress), 57

Lea Thompson (actress), 61

Joe Namath (athlete), 79

Clint Eastwood (actor), 92

Weather report

Low tides: 2:48 a.m., 2:17 p.m.

High tides: 9:17 a.m., 9:30 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:12 a.m. Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Water temperature: 60.8 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Newport

Cliff Walk Commission, 4:30 p.m.

City Council/School Committee — regionalization workshop, 5:30 p.m.

Middletown

School Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.

Tiverton

School Committee, 5:15 p.m.

Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m.

Local obituaries

Today is ….

National Smile Day

National Save Your Hearing Day

World No Tobacco Day

Where in Newport County?

This building was home to the New England Telephone switchboard until November 1976. Kudos to Kristin Lombardi, David Behan, Mary Hanos, Penny Fitch, Rita Cooney Brown, Len Panaggio, Penny Billington Hunt, Susan Hamilton and Robb Canning, all of whom correctly identified this spot.

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Rental Relief program comes to a close in RI

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Imagine a knock on the door of a home you’ve lived in for years – paying rent every month for three years to a person you thought was your landlord – only to learn it was all a scam. “He took it,...
newportthisweek.com

Pell Bridge Ramp Project Looking Good for Cyclists

It is impossible not to notice the multiple construction efforts on routes entering and exiting Newport, and many people like what they are seeing. “We’re going from a very bad situation to what appears to be a very well thought-out and separated design,” said Bari Freeman, Bike Newport founder and executive director. “It’s all about a continuity of comfort and consonance.”
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

A Top Rhode Island Realtor Says “We Have Passed the Top of the Market”

One of Rhode Island’s top realtors says the real estate has hit its peak and prices will begin to stabilize. Robert Rutley of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty told GoLocal LIVE, “My opinion is that we've already passed the top of the market and I think that was probably about a month, a month-and-a-half ago. So you know, I let all my clients know that hey, this is the top of the market, this is where we're at, your home is worth the most that it's going to be in this real estate cycle — a real estate cycle is about 12 to 13 years.”
Valley Breeze

Kennedy: Foulkes is the mental health leader R.I. needs

Editor’s note: With some open column slots this spring and summer, we’re asking supporters of various candidates for governor to give their perspective on those running. If you have watched one of her interviews or seen her ads on television, you likely are already aware that Helena Buonanno Foulkes is running in the Democratic primary for governor to make Rhode Island more affordable, invest $1 billion in its public schools, and create a green economy where all Rhode Islanders have the opportunity to embark on great careers. Her remarkable experience as an executive at CVS, where she managed 200,000 employees and $80 billion in sales, along with her track record of getting big things done, such as leading CVS’ decision to hold themselves accountable to their mission as a health care company and stop selling tobacco, is a testament to her strength as a leader. This should inspire confidence in all Rhode Islanders that she is up to the task.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
Newport, RI
Government
City
Tiverton, RI
State
Rhode Island State
westobserver.com

Developing the Superman building will spark a renaissance in downtown Providence

Several weeks ago, I stood with my colleagues in government as plans were announced to redevelop Providence’s iconic Superman building (111 Westminster St.). I called the $220 million project an excellent example of a public-private partnership that will truly benefit the people of our capital city, our state, and all who come to visit. This iconic but sadly dormant and dark building will become fully functional and revitalize downtown with 285 residential apartments, 57 of which will be affordable units, occupied by hundreds of residents who will undoubtedly eat, drink, and shop locally.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Union rally calls for state ARPA funds to save Kent Hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A group of union members from Kent Hospital rallied in front of the facility Wednesday afternoon, urging state officials to use pandemic-relief funding to save the hospital. “The hospital doesn’t have the finances to invest in new technology and invest in the workforce then it’s...
KENT COUNTY, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: JIM DE RENTIS

Since I attended my first Pride parade in 1986, a lot has changed. For much of the past 30 years it felt like we were continually moving forward, due to the successes and sacrifices of the LGBTQ+ community, we finally started to see our rights enshrined in law. Here in Providence we celebrated as we elected the first openly gay Mayor of a capital city. Brett and I had to get married in Massachusetts in 2008 because it wasn’t yet legal in Rhode Island, but a few years later we finally won the right for marriage equality here at home. I am proud to live in a city that values and respects diversity.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Colin Farrell
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation to break ground on Route 146 project

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground on the Route 146 project Friday morning in North Smithfield. The $196 million project is geared to improve the Route 146 corridor by reducing congestion, which will make it safer and reduce traffic. The groundbreaking...
ABC6.com

Ten of thousands on waitlist for housing vouchers in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Efforts to create affordable housing in Rhode Island could get a big boost with $250 million potentially being approved in the upcoming budget. The help can’t come fast enough for thousands of people waiting to get housing vouchers in the state; not to mention those trying to get into public housing or just find an affordable rent.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Favorite ways to catch striped bass

We have an influx of Atlantic menhaden (pogies) in Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bays this week. With all this bait and the perfect water temperature (just over 60 degrees), now is the time to try to catch some striped bass because they have arrived following the bait. Dave Henault of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport City Council#The Daily News#Fbi#Department Of Education#The Cliff Walk Commission#Tiverton High School#Tiger#Sports
ABC6.com

Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice more changes as part of the 6/10 interchange project in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The Department of Transportation said that a new Broadway ramp opened Tuesday afternoon. The new ramp will provide direct access to Olneyville Square. The current ramp from Westminster...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

“Intentionally at Peace” Seaside Women’s Retreat

that’s been my mantra for the past two+ years—particularly since the attainability of lasting peace has felt virtually impossible during this pandemic. This event has been thoughtfully planned with peace, mindfulness, and creativity in mind. Reserve your spot and start planning NOW for our 3-day restorative seaside retreat! We will gather from June 10-12, 2022 at a gorgeous, hilltop location with panoramic ocean views in beautiful Newport, RI.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

List of activities and events taking place in June and July at Heritage State Park

Here is the schedule of events expected to take place at Heritage State Park in June and July, according to Massachusetts DCR. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memori al Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rinewstoday.com

RI Veterans: Did you know? (grave markers…) 2 June 22 – John A. Cianci

Did you know deceased veterans buried at private or municipal cemeteries are eligible for FREE headstones, markers, and medallions for grave from the Veterans Administration?. Government Provides Free Medallions for Eligible Veterans Buried in Private and Municipal Cemeteries. We start off with a question from one of our readers –
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s Day of Portugal Returns This Weekend at New Location

After a two-year break because of COVID, the Day of Portugal three-day festival is returning to New Bedford, but not at the usual Acushnet Avenue location. Organizers this year will hold the event June 3-5 at the Senhor da Pedra grounds at 81 Tinkham Street. The festival begins Friday evening, and The festival begins Friday evening, and runs through Sunday, featuring traditional foods, regional crafts, dance and music.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Cumberland school board votes to fire veteran NCMS teacher

CUMBERLAND – A 19-year veteran teacher at North Cumberland Middle School teacher has lost her job after the School Committee on Tuesday voted to uphold the recommendation of Supt. Philip Thornton to terminate her employment. Kelly Dwyer, a 6th-grade science teacher, vowed to appeal the decision, which would lead...
CUMBERLAND, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

904
Followers
921
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy