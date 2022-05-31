ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platinum Jubilee: Family create beach art to mark event

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family of four has been creating art using pebbles and other materials found on the beach for the Platinum Jubilee. Under the name Beach4Art, Eva Slare and her family craft natural masterpieces on South West beaches. The family's latest creations were of a corgi and a crown...

