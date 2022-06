UPDATE: The Viking Octantis will no longer make a stop in Houghton due to high winds. Officials say the high winds cause safety concerns for tendering passengers from the cruise ship. “It’s a bit disappointing, but safety is the top priority,” expressed Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I know the community was excited to see the Octantis in the Keweenaw Waterway, but we’ll have to wait a few more weeks until their next planned visit.” (CBS DETROIT) – The large cruise ship, Viking Octantis, is arriving at the small Upper Peninsula town of Houghton for the first...

HOUGHTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO