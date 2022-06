ST. JOESPH CO. – A driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities yesterday afternoon on Indiana Toll Road. At approximately 3:00 p.m., on June 1, 2022, Indiana State Troopers were dispatched to a serious crash in the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 71 that involved several vehicles. When troopers arrived there were several officers from the South Bend Police Department on the scene that had responded from training they were having nearby.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO