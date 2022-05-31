Markets point to a lower open following last week's bounce

Dividend stocks and ETFs continue to dominate the broader market in 2022. All strategies - dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield - have beaten the S&P 500, but high yielders have far and away performed the best. The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), which simply tracks the 80 highest-yielding stocks from the index has returned 6% year-to-date compared to a -14% return for the S&P 500. That's a whopping gap of 2000 basis points! Investors have responded by dropping more than $37 billion into dividend ETFs during the first five months of 2022.
