Fall River Food Trucks at the Gates kicks off June 2 with a dozen trucks, live music

By Kristina Fontes, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago
FALL RIVER — There’s a party happening at the Gates of the City on June 2, and you’ll want to show up hungry.

That’s because it’s the first food truck night of the season for Fall River Food Trucks at the Gates.

The city has teamed up with PVD Food Truck Events for a series of food truck nights at the Gates of the City, and it kicks off on Thursday, June 2, at 5 p.m.

Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Eric Weiner, who leads PVD Food Truck Events, told The Herald News there will be more than a dozen food trucks at this first event, and that PVD has been busy planning so that “we can have as good an event for people as possible.”

Tiverton’s Gnarly Vines food truck is scheduled to be there, as well as: Red’s, from Warren, Rhode Island; the Blount Clam Shack food truck from Warren, Rhode Island; Del’s Lemonade; and The Sausage Guy, from Hingham, among others.

The lineup is subject to change, and more trucks could be added. Keep up with the latest updates at the event page or on Facebook.

Trucks will accept cash, credit, or debit.

Event rules can also be found at the event page. There is no smoking or vaping allowed at any of these events, and outside coolers and alcoholic beverages are not allowed.

These food truck nights will also have beer and wine, supplied by Troy City Brewery, Primo Catering, and Gooseneck Vineyards.

The June 2 event will also feature live musical performances from Dogmatix, and Julio Amaro, who has been performing in and around the Fall River area for many years.

“We are pretty excited to add this newest event series,” Weiner said.

In order to provide more space for these events, the city will be closing a portion of Ponta Delgada Boulevard and Water Street, Mayor Paul Coogan's Office announced in a recent press release about the food truck series.

Follow along on Facebook for the latest updates on this series at Fall River Food Trucks at the Gates. There will be updates on each night's food truck lineup, musical performances, and more: https://fb.me/e/3gJmqqc2l.

Food trucks licensed in the city of Fall River who would like to participate can contact Weiner at eric@weinerworks.com.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

