BmoreArt’s Picks: May 31 – June 6

This Week: Justyne Fischer and Morgan Monceaux exhibition continues at New Door Creative, PRIDE month at Creative Alliance, BSO’s Symphony in the City with Wordsmith at Patterson Park, C. Grimaldis Gallery hosts a reception for Ben Marcin, Katie Pumphrey and Ray Winder at BMA’s Violet Hour, book launch for Teri Henderson at Red Emma’s, and Mary Anne Arntzen,Andy M. Clark, and Matthew Russo’s Incongruent Animation reception at MONO Practice — PLUS Katharina Cibulka’s “SOLANGE” call for public input at NMWA and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Artist Morgan Monceaux, Shadowball “And You’re Out!”

Ongoing through June 12

@ New Door Creative

Co-featured in the exhibition are works from the Shadowball series by the late Morgan Monceaux. The series depicts in portrait and print the colorful legacy of the Negro Leagues. It chronicles a broader history of baseball, while reflecting on the ongoing struggle for justice and equal rights in America.

Lives in the Crosshairs: Sharpshooters, Champions and Angels is a contemplative dialogue between printmaker Justyne Fischer, and mixed media portrait and printmaking artist Morgan Monceaux. Fischer and Monceaux share printmaking as a creative process, and portraiture to render persona. Their reflective oeuvre is a visual chronicle of life narratives—buried, and miraculous tales of character, strategic brilliance and sheer will. In the process, they incite the spirits of these largely forgotten lives, and recapture the context within which they lived.

Among the artists who have historically engaged many aspects of society in their work, Social Justice printmaker Justyne Fischer explores the fibrous roots of American racism and its enduring impact. Her skilled precision and diligent investigation of cultural history and events invoke the stories of ancestors that have shaped our nation in meaningful ways. On view are meticulously detailed, hand-pulled prints that reveal her agility as storyteller, printmaker and painter.

A visionary artist and history buff, Monceaux was inspired by the narratives of artists, leaders and cultural icons. He would define hidden corners of history and research the subject. A sampling of his series of mixed media portraits includes topics such as international royalty (The Royals), African American opera legends (Divas), the shared history of African Americans and Native Americans in the West (My Heroes, My People), and Jazz greats (Jazz).

Fischer and Monceaux engage subject matter that is compelling and often astonishing. The viewer will recognize recurring themes of marginalization and scorn within a context where broader notions of supremacy are typically evidenced or forever implied. The exhibition depicts anecdotal tales of lives that have punctuated the annals of history in ways that magnify the broader context of the American experience.

Wednesday, June 1 | Ongoing through June 30

@ Creative Alliance

Critically acclaimed Atlanta-based soul singer, Donnie makes his Baltimore debut backed up by Baltimore’s finest musicians with 2 unique events in 1 night. For the early show, he delivers a 20th-anniversary performance of his critical masterpiece “Welcome To The Colored Section” – a powerful and spiritual look at black life, history, gay love, and race relations with a personal perspective that channeled his idols. The late show will be the inaugural Soul Karaoke with Donnie at Creative Alliance. Take your chance to share the stage with Donnie and duet on some of our most beloved soul classics. The dress code for the evening is Superfly or Fabulous, so be sure to show up in your best, ready to party.

EVENTS:

THU JUN 9 | Dr. Sketchy’s Anti Art School

SAT JUN 18 | WORKSHOP | Improv Bump & Grind with GiGi Holliday

SAT JUN 18 | Gilded Lily Burlesque presents Instrumental Tease

FRI JUN 24 | Donnie’s “Welcome to The Colored Section” (20th Anniversary Celebration)

FRI JUN 24 | Late Night Soul Karaoke Live with Donnie

Wednesday, June 1 • 6:30pm

@ Patterson Park Observatory

The BSO’s Symphony in the City series is back! Symphony in the City brings the Orchestra out of the concert hall and into community locations across Baltimore City. Led by BSO Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush and featuring spoken word artist, Wordsmith, in partnership with the Friends of Patterson Park include a combination of classical favorites paired with pop music specially arranged for Wordsmith to perform with the BSO.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM

This outdoor event is free, but you must reserve tickets online. For more information visit: https://my.bsomusic.org/17905/17909 or email Patron Support at patronsupport@BSOmusic.org or call 410-783-8000.

Ben Marcin. Logan County, CO, 2018, Edition 1/3, archival pigment print, 34 x 41 inches

Thursday, June 2 • 6-8pm | Ongoing through July 9

@ C. Grimaldis Gallery

C. Grimaldis Gallery is pleased to present American Derelicts, a solo exhibition by Baltimore-based photographer Ben Marcin. Featuring work from three ongoing series (A House Apart, Out West, and Last House Standing), this exhibition explores themes of history, memory, and the passing of time. While these photographic essays vary in geographic location, they share a pronounced sense of isolation. Each homestead acts as a marker for the larger forces at work in American culture.

Gazing across the remote eastern shoreline of the Delmarva Peninsula and the vast prairie regions of the Great Plains, we see abandoned homes as monuments on an acute horizon line that links these narratives together. The images in Marcin’s A House Apartand Out West series give a distinct sense of despair and defiance. Without the presence of their former or current residents, the solitary structures become personified by their remoteness in space. The composition and perspective of each photograph offers the viewer an objectivity to consider the unexpected beauty and history present in such quiet moments.

The Last House Standing photographs, taken primarily in Baltimore City, follow similar themes of isolation with harrowing tales of urban poverty and decay. Unable to withstand what society did to them, these solitary row houses are hauntingly graceful. The fragmentation of these city blocks emerged within the decades following the 1968 riots, after which Baltimore neighborhoods underwent massive changes. This socio-economic devastation stripped each home of its neighbors, demolishing communities and displacing residents. Marcin now displays this series over a length of time, showing through documentary photography the continued slow and steady removal of the lone survivors.

Thursday, June 2 • 6-8pm

@ the BMA

Join us for a live music and abstract painting experience featuring American contemporary artist, Katie Pumphrey, and saxophonist, flutist, and vocalist Ray Winder.

Enjoy a sight and sound experience inspired by Joan Mitchell’s life, musical influences, and breathtaking abstract paintings that evoke landscapes, memories, poetry, and music.

This program is produced in partnership with the High Zero Foundation. Video production made possible by Open Range Video.

Admission is free. Proof of vaccination is required.

Book launch party + celebration: Teri Henderson presents “Black Collagists”

Friday, June 3 • 7pm

@ Red Emma’s

Written and curated by Teri Henderson, Black Collagists: The Book features over fifty emerging and established Black collage artists from around the world. Join us to celebrate the release of this groundbreaking book!

With over 300 full color images alongside historical context and academic essays, the book establishes a physical archive of the history and the future of Black collage artists. Black Collagists: The Book does not claim to be a complete record, but rather a door that invites others into a conversation about representation in Black collage art, both historically and currently, and challenges others to expand their own research.

“With this dazzling compendium, Teri Henderson has curated an indispensable survey of contemporary Black collage art. Ranging across the African diaspora and through a plethora of styles and approaches, Black Collagists makes a compelling case that collage — with its recombinatory drive, its contrapuntal imperative, and its bold irreverence — may be the defining impulse of Black visual aesthetics.”

—Brent Hayes Edwards, author of Epistrophies: Jazz and the Literary Imagination

Saturday, June 4 • 2-5pm | Ongoing through June 30

@ MONO Practice

Mary Anne Arntzen

Andy M. Clark

Matthew Russo

MONO PRACTICE is pleased to announce Incongruent Animation, a group exhibition featuring the work of Mary Anne Arntzen, Andy M. Clark, and Matthew Russo. Incongruent Animation examines the act of slowing down natural observations and its effect on visual language. The Suspension between abstraction and visual perception of worldly objects makes for a playfulness of imagery and customization of emotional rapport. The works are situated around incongruences of the natural world and the artists’ imagination; a subjective evaluation of a situation is at odds with reality.

deadline June 1

posted by BOPA

Commission (PAC), on behalf of the City of Baltimore. As PAC member, you will have the exceptional opportunity to serve as one of nine (9) members on a citizen review board charged with administering the City’s 1%-for-Public Art Program in accordance with Baltimore City Ordinance 07-489.

PAC members work alongside Public Art Staff at the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts. In this role you will review and approve public art projects and permanent gifts of public art to the City of Baltimore. Interested applicants should have a background in one or more of the following areas: Visual Art, Architecture, Museum Administration, History and Preservation, and/or practical artist experience (across any discipline).

The PAC operates on a 4-year term.

Applications Open May 2, 2022

Applications Close June 1, 2022 at 5PM

For more information, please reach out Kirk Shannon-Butts at ksbutts@promotionandarts.org.

deadline June 6

posted by The Factory on Willow

A 12-week artist residency program designed to bring emerging artists from around the world to Manchester, NH. Experience a unique environment for creative exchange and collaboration amongst a community of creators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Who Can Apply?

Photographers, painters, 3D artists, designers, animators and filmmakers

If you currently are a U.S. Citizen or hold a Permanent Resident status, or any other work visa already in place that is not expiring within 6 months, and 21 years of age, you may apply!

What We Offer

Selected artists are invited to stay for 3 months in a studio live/work apartment and community specially designed for creators, entrepreneurs and innovators. Your live/work studio rent, utilities and access to all of The Factory’s amenities, including fitness center, green space, parking, and more (a $10,000 value covered by the program)

$350 travel stipend

$200/week food & art supplies stipend

Meetups and activities with other residents, community members and our on-site facilitator

Regular open-studio events, artist talks, and teaching opportunities

Website: https://www.factoryonwillow.com/air

Katharina Cibulka with SOLANGE #3, Innsbruck/Austria (installation view), 2018; Scaffolding net, tulle, and cable ties, 98 1/2 x 41 ft.; Courtesy of the artist; © Katharina Cibulka; Image by Ferdinand Cibulka

deadline June 8

posted by National Museum of Women in the Arts

Prior to developing each of her site-specific works in this global series, Katharina Cibulka (b. 1975, Innsbruck, Austria) seeks input from community members. Then, in bright pink tulle on white mesh fabric that covers construction scaffolding, she cross-stitches poetic and witty declarations like “As long as the art market is a boys’ club, I will be a feminist,” “As long as he makes the cash while I work for change, I will be a feminist,” and “As long as women’s power is an underrated energy source, I will be a feminist.” For each of Cibulka’s “SOLANGE” works, the artist considers the local context while developing the phrase for that location. She seeks public input to understand the concerns of community members and neighbors. Previous statements have addressed topics such as income inequality, family structures, the abuse of power and the art world. Cibulka’s work for NMWA—to be unveiled in October—will reflect the museum’s mission and resonate with neighbors in Washington, DC, as well as the museum’s global network of members, supporters and artists.

Members of the public can submit ideas for the “as long as” phrase or topics through an anonymous online survey [https://nmwa.org/whats-on/exhibitions/solange-at-nmwa/]. The final phrase will be unveiled when the work is installed across the building façade on October 14, 2022.

VOLUNTEER FOR THE SPACE WE OCCUPY (Whittle School and Studios)

posted by Silas Nua

We love our volunteers, and we love providing the best opportunities for our volunteers to experience dynamic and invigorating art in thrilling spaces. The Space We Occupy is no exception: we’re looking for volunteers to help supervise the one-of-a-kind visual arts exhibition this July!

ABOUT THE SPACE WE OCCUPY: The Space We Occupy is a group-show of wonderful Irish artists, curated by Executive Director Miranda Driscoll, in partnership with the Irish Arts Center in New York. The show opens on July 09, and runs until July 31. It will be mounted at the spectacular Whittle School and Studios in the North Cleveland Park / Van Ness neighborhood and we are looking for people to mind the show, give information and chat with visitors.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER: Reply to this email and let us know your interest.

deadline June 11

posted by Solas Nua

Is it you? We’re searching for our new Director of Capital Irish Film Festival! This contract work offers you the opportunity to drive our annual film festival to success, starting with its 17th year in 2023. Here’s what you should know!

ABOUT CIFF: Solas Nua’s Capital Irish Film Festival (CIFF) has been showing Irish films, and films by Ireland-based filmmakers annually, every March, for 16 years.

The festival has recently been presented the first weekend in March, in partnership with the American Film Institute at its historic art deco Silver Theatre & Cultural Center in Silver Spring MD. In 2021 the festival was run solely online through Eventive.

ABOUT THE ROLE: Solas Nua seeks a highly motivated and ambitious contractor to drive CIFF through its next phase of artistic programming and audience development while also consolidating a sustainable and resilient business model.

JOB TYPE: Contract (1099)

PAY POTENTIAL: Up to $22,000 USD

For further details about the role and information on how to submit your proposal, please download the pdf.

deadline June 12

posted by Touchstone Foundation

The Fellowship provides a 2 year artist membership in Touchstone Gallery in downtown DC. This guarantees a solo exhibition at the end of the 2nd year, participation in monthly gallery group shows, and a presence on the Touchstone Gallery and Touchstone Foundation for the Arts websites. The value of the fellowship exceeds $4200.

Hereford BCPL Artist/Maker-in-Residence

deadline June 15

posted by Baltimore County Public Library

The Hereford Branch of Baltimore County Public Library is excited to announce that it is accepting applications for its 2022 Artist/Maker-in-Residence program. Now in its fourth year, this program presents a unique opportunity for the growth and development of selected artists, as well as the convenience of interacting with our community through sharing of skills and expertise. Artists may be asked to work in multiple spaces inside the branch, including the Hive – the branch’s enclosed collaborative art/maker space. Musicians will spend time on the public floor. Residency terms will be awarded through December 2022. Contact Samantha O’Heren or Cynthia Webber at Hereford-Art@bcpl.net for more information on how to apply.

Open Call for The Space Between Us curated by Lily Xiao

May 25 – June 15

posted by Gallery CA

IPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) artists have a unique connection to abstraction and the materials that have shaped our understanding of art. Materials are intrinsic to identity, and our individual cultures are the baseline in our understanding of creation. There has historically been a lack of acknowledgment of the abstract and experimental works by these communities. We are seeking BIPOC artists who use abstraction as a method of expression in their work, breaking free from the western canon. This exhibition will include painting, sculpture, installation, and newer genres of media.

Submissions of up to 5 works and a statement of intent can be sent to info@galleryca.org.