CIRCLEVILLE – In February Circleville Police department charged a 29-year-old female with arson after finding that she attempted to burn her home down. According to Circleville Police reports Asheigh Old was arrested on 2/12/22 after an investigation that started on 2/01/22. According to the reports Old attempted to light her bedroom door on fire in a possible attention attempt. During the investigation, it was revealed that the bedroom door in the home was very close to another bedroom where minor children were sleeping and were home. In the report, it states that a char mark was found on the inside of the door and smoke was smelled during the investigation.

1 DAY AGO