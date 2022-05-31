ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-alarm fire breaks out at Suffolk Downs in Boston

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WPRI) — Firefighters battled a 6-alarm fire inside the Suffolk Downs grandstand that broke out in Boston late Monday night.

The fire at the former horse track broke out around 10 p.m. with heavy smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived.

The Boston Fire Department posted on Twitter that a fifth alarm was ordered as crews dealt with limited water supply in the area. A short time later, a sixth alarm was ordered .

When all companies were ordered off the roof , crews began using multiple ladders to put out the fire from above. The smoke made it hard to see if the fire was contained to the roof so crews used a drone to help them.

“The drone is a great tool, we get a birds-eye view of the whole building and it has thermal imaging so we can see if the fire’s traveling in the roof,” Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said.

Boston fire tweeted around 1:20 a.m. that the fire was finally knocked down .

Suffolk Downs was open for horse race betting from 1935 to 2019. According to their website , the facility is now open for simulcasts year-round.

According to a tweet , they were open for simulcasting on Monday but closed at about 6:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Boston 25 News WFXT

