From the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that 12 new specialty and military license plates are being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plates will soon be able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase one of the new plates are advised to contact their local office prior to visiting to ensure stock is available.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO